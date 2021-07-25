BALTIMORE (AP) — Ryan McKenna scored on a sharp grounder by Ramon Urías for the winning run as the Baltimore Orioles completed a three-game sweep of the Washington Nationals with a 5-4 victory on Sunday.
Trey Mancini, Maikel Franco and McKenna hit solo homers for the Orioles, who improved to 1-51 when trailing after eight innings.
Orioles starter John Means retired 14 of 15 batters until the sixth, when he hit Alcides Escobar for the second time and allowed a single to Trea Turner. After getting Juan Soto to fly out to center field and striking out Josh Bell, Means allowed a three-run home run to Ryan Zimmerman that gave Washington a 4-3 lead.
Brad Hand (5-4) hit Franco, gave up a single to McKenna and walked Austin Hays to start the ninth. Pat Valaika tied the game with a sacrifice fly before Urías hit a hard ground ball that was snagged by third baseman Carter Kieboom, who threw to the plate. McKenna slid home with the winning run, and the play was upheld after a replay review.
Hand blew his fourth save opportunity in 24 chances.
Cole Sulser (3-1) earned the win by throwing one-third of an inning.
Means, who made his second start for the Orioles since coming off the injured list on July 20 after a left shoulder strain, allowed four runs and five hits with two strikeouts and one walk over six innings. He also hit three batters.
The Orioles managed their first sweep of Washington at Camden Yards since June 2010.
TRAINER’S ROOM
Nationals: RHP Stephen Strasburg (neck strain) will see a specialist Monday. He still feels discomfort when he throws off the mound. Strasburg has not pitched since June 1. … RHP Max Scherzer played catch Sunday after he was scratched from a scheduled start the previous day because of right triceps discomfort. Manager Dave Martinez said the team is still evaluating Scherzer.
Orioles: INF Freddy Galvis (right quadriceps) is expected to play rehab games this week and could be back in the lineup by early August.
UP NEXT
Nationals: RHP Joe Ross (5-8, 4.02 ERA) had no setbacks during his bullpen session Friday and will start the opener of a four-game series Monday in Philadelphia. Ross has been on the injured list since July 8 with right elbow inflammation.
Orioles: Spenser Watkins (2-0, 1.65) gets the start Tuesday against Miami. Watkins is only the second Orioles pitcher to allow one earned run or fewer in his first three major league starts, joining Dean Kremer.
Red Sox 5, Yankees 4
BOSTON (AP) — Held hitless into the eighth inning by Domingo Germán and looking feeble, Alex Verdugo and Boston suddenly erupted for five runs to shake Fenway Park and storm past New York.
The old ballpark was almost silent all afternoon until Verdugo opened the eighth with a long double for Boston’s first hit. By the time Kiké Hernández slid home headfirst on Xander Bogaerts’ sacrifice fly with the go-ahead run to cap the rally, fans were in a frenzy.
The Red Sox reclaimed first place in the AL East, a game ahead of Tampa Bay. It was their 10th win in 13 games this year against their longtime rivals, and erased a tough 4-3 loss on Saturday when New York scored four times in the eighth.
The Yankees, meanwhile, absorbed another brutal loss in a season full of them. They dropped three of four in the series and fell nine games behind Boston.
Boston trailed 4-0 when Verdugo doubled to deep right, and Germán was lifted after the hit by manager Aaron Boone.
Jonathan Loaisiga (7-4) relieved, and Boston broke loose with four straight hits. Hunter Renfroe had an RBI double, Christian Vázquez singled home a run and Hernández followed with an RBI double, cutting it to 4-3.
Zack Britton relieved and pinch-hitter Kevin Plawecki’s groundout plated the tying run. Hernández hustled hard and beat right fielder Greg Allen’s throw home on Bogaerts’ sacrifice fly.
Germán was trying for the first no-hitter by an opponent at Fenway Park since Detroit’s Jim Bunning in 1958, when he retired fellow future Hall of Famer Ted Williams on a fly for the final out.
Brandon Workman (1-2) earned the win and Matt Barnes got the final three outs for his 21st save.
Rougned Odor had a solo homer and RBI single. He popped up with a runner on second to end it.
Mixing his well-spotted fastball in the mid-90 mph range with a changeup and curveball, the 28-year-old Germán struck out 10 and walked just one.
There have been seven no-hitters in the majors this year, one short of the big-league record set in 1884, the first season that overhand pitching was allowed.
There were two near-misses on Saturday night: Patrick Sandoval of the Angels got his bid broken up with one out in the ninth at Minnesota, and Framber Valdez and the Houston bullpen took a try into the eighth.
Yankees infielder Gio Urshela, activated from the COVID-19 injured list before the game, had an RBI single to make it 2-0 in the fourth after Gleyber Torres doubled and advanced on a sacrifice.
Odor’s bloop, run-scoring single had made it 1-0 in the third.
Boston starter Martín Pérez gave up three runs over six innings, striking out six and walking two.
Phillies 2, Braves 1
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Aaron Nola came within one out of a shutout, and the Philadelphia edged Atlanta to earn a split of their four-game series.
Nola allowed four hits and struck out nine in 8 2/3 innings. Jean Segura hit a solo homer in the fourth and made a key defensive stop in the seventh that helped strand an Atlanta runner at third. Philadelphia infielder Ronald Torreyes homered in the eighth, and that proved critical when Atlanta’s Austin Riley went deep with two outs in the ninth to chase Nola.
Ranger Suarez got the final out for his fourth save of the season.
“I actually threw my best (game of the season) today,” Nola said. “I was more in sync with everything. And coming off a game like (Saturday’s 15-3 loss to Atlanta), it was especially big.”
The Braves wasted a strong start from right-hander Touki Toussaint, who allowed one run and five hits over seven innings while striking out 10. Riley had three of the four Atlanta hits, including two doubles.
“That’s a fun game to be in,” Toussaint said. “It was 1-0. I made a mistake, they hit it out.”
Nola (7-6) had struggled since June 1 with a 6.10 ERA in his last eight starts before this one. He also missed two starts during that time due to contact tracing related to COVID-19.
On Sunday, he was effective early, getting light contact and strikeouts against a Braves lineup that had romped to 15 runs and 17 hits on Saturday night.
“That’s why he’s one of the better ones in the game,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “That was a good game. That’s an old-fashioned pitchers’ duel. You don’t see that too often.”
Eleven of Atlanta’s first 12 outs came from either strikeouts or plays made by Philadelphia infielders.
“It all started with the location of his fastball and it was really good today,” Phillies manager Joe Girardi said.
The biggest challenge for Nola came in the seventh. Riley lead off with a double to the gap in left-center field. However, he was unable to score when Segura’s diving stop and throw robbed Dansby Swanson of a hit for the first out of the inning. Nola got Abraham Almonte to pop out to shallow left, and Guillermo Heredia’s groundout to third ended the threat.
“That play was unbelievable,” Nola said. “That play gave me a chance to get out of the inning.”
Toussaint (1-1) matched Nola pitch for pitch for most of the afternoon. However, his lone mistake came when Segura led off the fourth by turning on an inside split-finger fastball and hitting it into the first row of the left-field bleachers for his sixth homer of the season for a 1-0 Phillies lead.
Torreyes added to the lead in the eighth when he hit his fourth homer of the year — this one coming off Atlanta reliever Chris Martin. That loomed large when Riley turned on Nola’s fastball for his 17th homer of the season to end the shutout bid. Suarez came in to strike out Swanson and end the game.
