Orioles Red Sox Baseball

Baltimore’s Gunnar Henderson (2) celebrates his three-run homer that scored Anthony Santander, center, and Aaron Hicks, left, during Saturday’s seventh inning against Boston.

 ASSOCIATED PRESS

BOSTON — Yenier Cano retired Enmanuel Valdéz on a game-ending flyout that stranded the tying run on third as Boston’s ninth-inning rally fell short, and the Baltimore Orioles hung on to beat the Red Sox 13-12 Saturday behind a pair of James McCann home runs for their seventh straight win.


  

