Orioles Blue Jays Baseball

Baltimore’s Ryan Mountcastle is hit by a pitch from Toronto’s Jose Berrios during Saturday’s second-inning.

 AP PHOTO

TORONTO (AP) — Raimel Tapia hit a three-run double, José Berríos pitched six innings to remain unbeaten against Baltimore, and the Toronto Blue Jays strengthened their position atop the AL wild card standings by beating the Orioles 6-3 Saturday.

