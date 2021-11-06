SALISBURY — Easton High head football coach Pat McGlinchey had seen this movie before.
Just 49 days earlier, the Warriors had carved into a 24-point deficit against Wicomico before a potential game-tying field goal faded wide right in an eventual 27-24 loss in the third game of the regular season.
And now it was happening all over again at the same place — Wicomico County Stadium’s Charlie Berry Field — against the same opponent — Wicomico.
“It was literally a replay up until the kick return,” said McGlinchey, whose team scored back-to-back touchdowns to shave a 20-point, second-half deficit to seven just 42 seconds into Friday night’s fourth quarter.
But on the ensuing kickoff, Wicomico’s Malique Leatherbury found space down the home sideline for a 72-yard return that set up BJ Cook’s 13-yard touchdown run and helped the Tribe to a 34-27 victory over the Warriors in a Class 2A East Region quarterfinal.
Second-seeded Wicomico (9-1) now hosts No. 3 Stephen Decatur (7-3) in a 2A East semifinal Friday. Top-seeded Kent Island (8-0) hosts No. 5 North Caroline (6-4) in Friday’s other regional semi, with the winners advancing to the regional championship.
Easton finished the season 3-6.
“I felt like everything was exactly the same except we got a touchdown in the first half,” McGlinchey said comparing Easton’s two games against the Tribe. “The kick return, he (Easton’s kicker) just miss-kicked it. It was supposed to go to the right and it ended up sailing right into that kid (Leatherbury’s hands); the one who is very fast. Warning to all Bayside teams and any team in the state: do not kick to (Wicomico’s number) one (Leatherbury) and five (Jayce Freeman). Don’t do it. They just burn you. And he (Leatherbury) burned us.”
Easton almost got a break though, when Leatherbury fumbled at the end of his return, only to have a teammate recover..
“We should have got the ball,” McGlinchey said. “We had two chances at it. That could have been the difference in the game.”
It proved to be just that.
On the next play, Cook (16 carries, 65 yards) scored on a 13-yard run. Anthony Hambleton added the extra point, and Wicomico had used just 25 seconds of clock to restore its 14-point lead.
Wicomico junior quarterback Darius Foreman, who carried 14 times for 78 yards and a pair of touchdowns, and completed 8 of 13 passes for 136 yards, staked the Tribe to a 6-0 lead with 2:18 remaining in the first quarter with a 2-yard touchdown run around left end. Hambleton added the extra point.
The Tribe stretched that lead to 14-0 with 2:48 gone in the second quarter, a 35-yard screen pass from Foreman to Cook setting up Foreman’s 1-yard scoring run.
Easton, which managed just three first-half points in the regular-season meeting, pulled within 14-7, when junior quarterback Kevin O’Connor connected with Graham Haddaway for a 6-yard touchdown pass and Jed Smith converted the point-after kick with 5:36 remaining in the first half.
After a short kickoff, Wi-Hi took over from its 49 and was back in the end zone six plays later. Again, Foreman hurt Easton with the pass, finding Freeman for pickups of 22 and 9 yards before Cook capped the drive with a 4-yard scoring run 2:50 before half. Hambleton’s kick made it 21-7.
“They threw the ball pretty well,” McGlinchey said of Wicomico. “Darius Foreman did an incredible job. He’s unbelievable. They have a whole bunch of good football players.”
The Warriors looked like they might answer before halftime, driving from their 15 to Wi-Hi’s 37. But on first down, O’Connor’s pass went through Shareef Curry’s hands and into Leatherbury’s for an interception with 54 seconds left.
The Tribe opened the second half by marching from its 36 to Easton’s 17, where John Norman’s fumble was recovered by Easton’s Ahmed Ezzaki. Wicomico shook that off though, forcing a three-an-out and taking possession at the Warrior 32. Tremayne Cottman Trader was sprung for a 29-yard gain and then scored from 2 yards out to give Wicomico a 27-7 lead with 7:31 left in the third quarter.
The Warriors started whittling away at their deficit, as O’Connor (15 of 34, 189 yards, three touchdowns) hit a wide-open Logan Weems for a 34-yard scoring strike with 3:57 left in the third quarter. Smith’s PAT pulled Easton within 27-14.
Easton forced a three-an-out, and again pushed into Wi-Hi territory, as O’Connor hit John Carrieri for gains of 10 and 38 yards. But the Tribe maintained its 13-point cushion when Haddaway was stopped short on a fourth-and-one at the 3-yard line.
The Warriors got the ball right back on the ensuing play, as Foreman broke loose inside for first-down yardage, but fumbled. Easton’s James O’Connor scooped the ball and returned to the Tribe 19. Two plays, later, Kevin O’Connor, who carried 18 times for a game-high 175 yards, swept around left end for a 2-yard touchdown run, pulling Easton within 27-20 with 11:18 left in the game. Smith’s PAT was blocked.
Wicomico responded with Leatherbury’s kick return and Cook’s touchdown run.
But Easton didn’t go away, forcing a punt and taking over at its 34. Kevin O’Connor ran for 11 and 18 yards, hit LJ Murray for another 18 yards, then found a wide-open Curry in the corner of the end zone for a 14-yard touchdown with 5:07 left. Smith tacked on the extra point, drawing the Warriors within 34-27.
“Coach (Brandan) Pfeifer said, ‘Hey, we’re going to go for the win on this,’” McGlinchey said of Easton’s plan if it got the ball back. ‘I said, ‘Yeah, I agree with you,’ ‘cause an overtime game against them would be very difficult. I was just hoping we’d get that last opportunity. We didn’t.”
Wicomico took possession at its 44 with 5:04 left, and never relinquished the ball, picking up four first downs to bleed the remaining clock.
“We ran with them,” McGlinchey said. “We just couldn’t close that gap. We got it down to seven and then they had the big kick return. And then they punched it in. That’s unfortunately the way it goes.
“We were close to beating them, and they know it too,” McGlinchey added. “It was a competitive football game. It wasn’t a blowout. We surely don’t look like a 3-6 football team.”
N. Caroline 48 N. Harford 6
PYLESVILLE — Senior Owen Doyle rushed for 244 yards, including a 77-yard touchdown jaunt, to lead a 408-yard running attack as the fifth-seeded Bulldogs rolled past No. 4 North Harford.
Mason McFayden ran for 81 yards and a pair of touchdowns, and had 52 receiving yards and another touchdown for North Caroline (6-4). Hunter Walters had 67 receiving yards and latched onto a 12-yard touchdown pass, Jayden Watkins scored a touchdown, and Levell Parham returned an interception for a touchdown.
1A East Playoffs
Colonel 72 Washington 0
AMERICAN CORNER — Senior running back Cameron Errickson had three touchdowns — one on a kickoff return — and Cameron Lake returned an interception for a touchdown and recovered a fumble for another score as the second-seeded Colonels picked up their first-ever postseason victory with a rout of No. 7 Washington.
Colonel Richardson (7-3), which has also set a school record for most wins in a season, will host either Surrattsville or Kent County in the semifinals next Friday.
Colonel, which did not attempt one pass, also got touchdown runs from Sam Souil, Kadin Egbert, Lesly Fleurissaint, Jorselen Gabriel and Dylan Cecil.
2A/1A East Playoffs
Cambridge-SD 24
Parkside 12
SALISBURY — Tayon Fletcher scored two touchdowns, Dario Belizaire added one and James Frrazier kicked a field goal and three extra points to lead the Vikings.
