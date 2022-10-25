Commanders Snyder Losing Tenure Football

Washington Redskins owner Dan Snyder, left, and his wife Tanya Snyder, listen to head coach Ron Rivera during a news conference at the team’s NFL football training facility in Ashburn, Va., in this Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, file photo. Few NFL teams have managed to lose as much as Washington has since Daniel Snyder was part of a group that purchased the franchise for a then-record $800 million in 1999.

 AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File

LANDOVER — Super Bowl-winning defensive end Fred Stokes remembers what he heard from other players in 1989 when he left the Los Angeles Rams as a free agent to join the NFL team based in the nation’s capital.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.