LUSBY — Down eight runs heading into the sixth inning, Queen Anne’s County High head baseball coach Chris Fitzgerald said to no one in particular, “We need a big inning.”
The Lions got that big inning. It just needed to be bigger.
Held scoreless through five frames, Queen Anne’s pieced together a three-run sixth inning, but left the bases loaded Saturday as top-seeded Patuxent rode a seven-run first inning and Jeff Delair’s pitching to an 8-4 victory over the No. 8 Lions in a Class 2A state quarterfinal.
The Panthers (21-0) are scheduled to play No. 5 seed Liberty at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the state semifinals at Regency Stadium in Waldorf.
“Early on we had a couple of opportunities where we could have knocked in a couple of runs,” Fitzgerald said of the Lions, who stranded two runners in both the first and second innings, and left seven on base through five. “(A hit) here, there and this is as different ballgame.
“Really just proud of how our team came back,” Fitzgerald said of the Lions, who trailed 7-0 after one inning. “They didn’t give up. Heck, it could have been 15-0 early if we had laid down. But the way they came back and fought and made this a ballgame there at the end is something to be very proud of.”
Queen Anne’s starting pitcher Tyler Titus hit Panther leadoff man Cam Bott with his first pitch of the game. Two pitches later, Brady Powell — who is headed to George Mason University to play — drilled a 1-0 delivery over the left-field fence for a two-run homer.
Delair singled. Two batters later, Nick Boswell’s single through the right side hit off the foot of courtesy runner Matthew Bowie, but umpires called everyone safe after Fitzgerald came out to question the ruling. Joe Wilding’s single to center plated Bowie for a 3-0 lead. A passed ball, an error, and a wild pitch extended the lead to 6-0 with one out.
After walking Asa Locks, Titus was relieved by Cole Glanding, who yielded Bott’s RBI single before retiring the next two batters to end the inning.
“Thank God we had that inning,” Patuxent head coach Keith Powell said. “We’ve been getting behind the last few games and to get a lead like that was huge. And then they made a pitching change and that kid, (Glanding) give him credit. He didn’t throw hard, but he had us off balance. We never adjusted and he held us down. We’re a very good offensive team and we couldn’t do anything. Not many pitchers have been able to do that, but he did.”
Glanding held the Panthers to just one run and two hits over the next five innings to keep Queen Anne’s (11-9) in the game.
After retiring the side in the second, Glanding issued a leadoff walk to Nathan Robey in the third, then hit George Libby with a pitch. Robey and Libby were both safe on a double steal. Locks flied out, scoring Robey, who despite Devin Canter’s strong throw from the right field, slid around the tag of catcher Will Collison for an 8-0 lead.
Queen Anne’s right-handed reliever set down the next six batters he faced before Robey reached on a one-out infield hit in the fifth Bott singled with one out in the sixth for the Panthers’ other hit off Glanding.
“He’s done that for us all year,” Fitzgerald said of Glanding. “We’ve put him in some really tough situations and he’s just a guy that’s stepped up. We’ve actually learned through his performances how great of a pitcher he is. To come in and do what he did today, we expected it. Get him in, and maybe have to go to (Devin) Canter at some point, and we didn’t. He held them to (two hits) those last four or five innings. Hat’s off to him. He was a big part of this team this year.”
Delair (9-0), who is headed to Chesapeake College in the fall, pitched five innings of shutout ball, surrendering four hits, three walks, striking out seven, and hitting a batter.
“Hot day. He got up to 90 pitches,” Powell said of Delair. “We didn’t want to throw him more than that so we got him out.”
The Lions finally got on the scoreboard against reliever Ryan Moran in the sixth. Ashton Siwald beat out an infield hit to the hole at short. Zach Walford singled to right, advancing Siwald to third. Moran got a called third strike on Brody Carroll but then watched his 1-1 offering to Dulin Clark get roped into the left-field corner for a two-run double, drawing Queen Anne’s within 8-2.
The rally continued. Dalton Brown singled and Canter walked, loading the bases. Moran came back to strike out Colin Athey, but Titus followed with a hard hit ball that took a bad hop on shortstop Brady Powell, allowing Clark to score to make it 8-3. Moran ended the inning by getting Collison to fly out to center.
Queen Anne’s got within 8-4 in the top of the seventh. Walford singled, raced to third on a two-base outfield error, and scored on Carroll’s sacrifice fly to center. But the Lions’ comeback hopes were stopped there, as Moran struck out Clark to end the game.
The Lions never won back-to-back games during the regular season until their final two games, then reeled off three consecutive playoff victories en route to winning the Class 2A East Region II title. They had won six of seven heading into Saturday’s quarterfinal.
“I don’t know if it’s any kind of Queen Anne’s magic in the playoffs,” Fitzgerald said with a big smile, “but I was waiting for this team to get healthy number one. We saw that coming toward the end of the season. We never had a winning streak this year and to get in the playoffs and do this, is hats off to them. When we got healthy, we really started hitting the ball and started playing really well defensively. And I think that was the key for us.”
