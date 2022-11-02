EASTON — Emily Branic was staring at the perfect opportunity.
And she didn’t miss.
Branic sent a hard drive from the right side of the circle that slipped inside the opposite post with just under 11 minutes remaining Wednesday afternoon, lifting Easton High’s field hockey team to a 2-1 victory over James M. Bennett for the Warriors’ second consecutive Class 2A East Region II championship.
“I feel like I’ve played four games,” Easton first-year head coach Kim Neff said smiling. “I’m exhausted.”
The Warriors (7-5), who will learn sometime Thursday who their opponent is in the Class 2A state quarterfinals, defeated the Clippers 4-1 on Sept. 15, but came out slow in yesterday’s rematch.
“I think it was just the anticipation of, ‘Oh we beat them before, we can do it again,’” Easton senior Maddi Spies said.
But Bennett took a 1-0 lead with 3:46 left in the first quarter, when Deanna Baumann converted a pass from Lilly Pitts during a penalty corner.
Top-seeded Easton cranked up the pressure on the offensive end in the second quarter, earning four penalty-corner opportunities in the period, but could not squeeze anything past Clippers goalie Brigid Reilly.
“We couldn’t execute our corners and she made some tremendous saves because the pressure was there,” Neff said of Reilly, who finished with 14 saves.
“We talked about really using our back passes and spreading out on the field,” Neff said of Easton’s halftime talk. “They (Bennett) tend to kind of pull all of their players to whatever side the ball was on, which was hard to get through. So we talked about creating space. We talked about stepping up to the ball. We were kind of waiting on the ball a little bit. And when they went out there in that third quarter they were just on fire. They were just playing their game.”
Easton pulled even early in the third, when Spies retrieved the ball out of the circle on a corner, dribbled into the circle and swept a drive that Emily Dahleen deflected into the cage for a 1-1 tie.
“Emily tipped it in, which she’s been doing really well at. She’s been stealing my goals since the beginning of the season,” Spies said jokingly. “Three times this year. But we get it in. Get it in, get a win.”
Easton picked up three more corner chances in the third, but could not convert. Then with 10:59 left in the game, Branic settled a cross and took aim.
“We were all in the circle and the perfect lane opened up,” Branic said. “I got the perfect pass from my teammate and I just took the shot and Myka (Motovidlak) was there to help get it in. It was the perfect lane. It was the perfect opportunity.”
Motovidlak reached for the ball with her stick as it slipped to the right of Reilly and inside the left post for the go-ahead goal then turned to join the crowd mobbing Branic.
“I don’t know what happened in the circle,” said Branic after taking the shot. “I was just so happy. I could not believe that we had actually gotten on top. It’s hard a lot of times for us to come back when we get behind. So the fact that we were able to work together and come back from being behind 1-0 was really big. And I was just so happy I could do it with my teammates.”
Easton continued getting corner opportunities, thanks largely to wing Jordan Regan.
“Jordan Regan had an amazing game,” Neff said. “She was able to take it down the field and created plays to get it in the circle and create fouls. She created five fouls for our corners.”
Bennett (5-9) made one late rush down right wing, but had the ball taken away near the sideline.
“They knew they could do it,” Neff said of her team. “They just had to kind of collect themselves, resettle. And once we resettled, we were able to really utilize our sidelines and the end line.”
Queen Anne’s 12 Northeast 0
CENTREVILLE — Maddie Pavlick and Charlotte Dyer each had two goals and one assist Tuesday as the second-seed Lions rolled into Thursday’s Class 2A East Region I final against Kent Island.
The Buccaneers (10-3), who defeated Queen Anne’s during the regular season, host the Lions today at 5 p.m.
Aly Edwards scored twice for Queen Anne’s and Gabrielle Scully netted a goal and two assists. Jamie Baldwin, Alyssa Riggleman (assist), Faith Novak, Brenna Mclean and Abbie Denes had one goal apiece, Ava Fields set up two goals, and Emily Keppler contributed an assist.
Girls’ Soccer
Q. Anne’s 2, Parkside 0
SALISBURY — Kathryn Baer scored both goals Tuesday as second-seeded Queen Anne’s blanked the No. 1 seeded Rams for the Class 2A East Region II championship.
The Lions, who lost out on being the No. 3 seed via a coin flip, will host No. 5 Century at 3 p.m. Friday in a Class 2A state quarterfinal.
