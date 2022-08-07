Nationals Phillies Baseball

Philadelphia’s Rhys Hoskins (17) celebrates with Kyle Schwarber after hitting a two-run homer off Washington reliever Cory Abbott during Sunday’s fourth inning.

 AP PHOTO

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Darick Hall hit two home runs and Nick Maton and Rhys Hoskins each hit two-run homers to lead the Philadelphia Phillies to a four-game sweep of the Washington Nationals with a 13-1 win on Sunday.

