BALTIMORE (AP) — Brett Phillips capped his first career two-homer game with a tiebreaking grand slam in the eighth inning, and the Tampa Bay Rays rallied to beat the Baltimore Orioles 9-6 Sunday for a three-game sweep.
After Orioles starter Jorge López flustered Tampa Bay’s potent offense for six innings, the AL East-leading Rays feasted on Baltimore’s shoddy bullpen to erase a 5-2 deficit and soar a season-high 24 games over .500 (68-44).
Phillips launched the comeback with a solo homer off Cole Sulser in the seventh, and Tampa Bay punished two more Orioles relievers in the eighth. Paul Fry (4-5) gave up a leadoff single and three straight walks to force in a run before Dillon Tate entered and allowed a sacrifice fly to pinch-hitter Yandy Díaz.
Tate then walked Manuel Margot to load the bases for Phillips, who sent a 1-2 pitch deep into the seats in left-center to make it 9-5.
JT Chargois (2-0) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of relief after starter Michael Wacha yielded five runs and 10 hits in five innings.
Tampa Bay is 11-1 against the last-place Orioles this season, outscoring them 94-48. At Camden Yards, the Rays are 6-0 with 63 runs and 19 homers.
Cedric Mullins homered on the first pitch from Wacha and Anthony Santander connected in the third inning to make it 4-1.
But that was not enough offense to overcome another ineffective performance by the Baltimore bullpen. The Orioles did, however, end this embarrassing streak: They had allowed at least 10 runs in their previous four games, the longest run since the team moved to Baltimore from St. Louis in 1954.
20-20
Mullins became the seventh Oriole to have 20 homers and 20 steals in a single season. The others: Paul Blair, Don Baylor, Reggie Jackson, Manny Machado, Jonathan Villar and Brady Anderson, who did it three times,
TRAINER’S ROOM
Rays: RH DJ Johnson dropped to the ground after throwing a pitch in the sixth inning and promptly left the game. The Rays called the injury “right shoulder discomfort.” ... OF Kevin Kiermaier wasn’t in the starting lineup after leaving Saturday night’s game with right knee discomfort. He was available off the bench.
Orioles: OF/1B Ryan Mountcastle was placed on the seven-day concussion IL, retroactive to Saturday. “He’s feeling a lot better today. He’s trending in the right direction,” manager Brandon Hyde said. ... LHP Alexander Wells was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk. ... C Pedro Severino was given the day off after bruising his right knee Saturday night.
UP NEXT
Rays: Following a day off Monday, Tampa Bay opens a three-game series at Fenway Park against the second-place Boston Red Sox. When the teams last met July 30-Aug. 1, the Rays won all three games to move atop the AL East.
Orioles: After taking Monday off, the Orioles begin a three-game series against the visiting Detroit Tigers.
National League
Braves 5, Nationals 4
ATLANTA (AP) — Ozzie Albies and Adam Duvall each hit a two-run homer off Patrick Corbin, Max Fried pitched six strong innings and Atlanta beat Washington.
Albies was 3 for his last 26 when he went deep for the 18th time to make it 2-1 in the third inning.
Corbin has allowed 27 homers, most in the National League, and is 0-4 with a 7.22 ERA in his last five starts. The lefty has lost his last five starts against Atlanta.
The three-time defending East Division champion Braves, winners in five of six, began the day two games behind Philadelphia and in third place. They won a second consecutive series for the first time since June 29-July 4 against the New York Mets and Miami.
Fried had gone 1-1 with an 8.44 ERA in three starts against the Nationals this season. Fried (9-7) stranded runners on first and third to end the sixth. He allowed seven hits and one run with one walk and five strikeouts.
Atlanta made it 5-1 in the sixth when Albies walked and scored on Austin Riley’s double and Duvall hit his 24th homer.
Chris Martin faced five batters in the ninth for the Braves, earning a shaky first save in three chances. Ryan Zimmerman doubled in a run to make it 5-4 off Martin.
Corbin (6-11) gave up five hits and five runs with one walk and five strikeouts in six innings.
The Nationals led 1-0 in the third. Luis Garcia singled, advanced on a walk and a bunt and scored on Alcides Escobar’s single. RBI singles by Victor Robles and Zimmerman trimmed the lead to 5-3 against Jesse Chavez in the seventh.
Fried struck out Josh Bell to strand a runner at second base in the first. Yadiel Hernandez singled in the second and was erased on a double-play grounder.
The Nationals have dropped six of seven. They began the day eight games behind the Phillies.
TRAINER’S ROOM
Nationals: RF Juan Soto, nursing a right knee bruise, was held out of the lineup for the third straight game before striking out as a pinch-hitter in the eighth. He walked as a pinch-hitter Saturday but told manager Dave Martinez that he felt “a little iffy” running the bases. Martinez hopes Soto can return to the lineup Tuesday.
Braves: 1B Freddie Freeman was not in the lineup after leaving Saturday’s game with an upper respiratory infection, but he entered as a defensive replacement in the seventh. Freeman had started 110 of Atlanta’s 111 games. Since his first full season of 2011, Freeman has made 1,471 starts, the second-most in the majors to Kansas City’s Carlos Santana.
CHANGE IT UP
Bell started in right field for the first time since 2016 with Pittsburgh. Martinez wanted to get him and 1B Zimmerman in the same lineup for the first time this season. Bell fielded two singles but did not have a fly ball hit his way. He and Zimmerman combined to go 4 for 10.
UP NEXT
Nationals: After an off day Monday, RHP Paolo Espino (3-3, 3.66 ERA) will face RHP Carlos Carrasco (0-0, 3.24) when Washington opens a three-game series at the New York Mets.
Braves: After an off day Monday, LHP Drew Smyly (7-3, 4.50) will face RHP Sonny Gray (4-6, 4.44) when Atlanta opens a three-game home series against Cincinnati.
