CAMBRIDGE — Jamyah Pickett had 14 points and seven rebounds Thursday, as Cambridge-South Dorchester High’s girls’ basketball team defeated North Caroline, 39-35, to improve to 4-1.

LeAsia Todd finished with 19 rebounds and eight blocked shots for the Vikings.

Easton 56, St. Michaels 16

EASTON — Siang Sama netted a team-high 11 points and Ty Moody scored 10 points and collected five rebounds to lead the Warriors.

Kate Adelman finished with nine points for Easton (3-1) and Ashtyn Finney had seven points and five rebounds.

Queen Anne’s 60 North Dorchester 6

SHILOH — Senior Kendal Moxey registered her fifth double-double in five games to lead the unbeaten Lions. Moxey finished with 26 points and 10 rebounds as Queen Anne’s improved to 5-0.

Boys’ Basketball

Queen Anne’s 78

North Dorchester 39

CENTREVILLE — Colin Wolford scored 16 points as the Lions routed the Eagles to remain undefeated.

KJ Smothers, Joe Monaghan and Vince Gilberto each scored 13 points for Queen Anne’s County (5-0).

Easton 68, St. Michaels 23

EASTON — Ethan Keenan buried three 3-pointers en route to a team-high 13 points, and Joe Szymanski scored 10 points to lead the Warriors.

Mansoor Haq had eight points for Easton, and Curt Hutchison added seven.

Cambridge-SD 60

North Caroline 53

RIDGELY — Dario Belizaire’s 16 points paced the Vikings past the Bulldogs.

TyAnthony Stanley had 15 points for Cambridge-SD.

Follow me on Twitter @Bill_Haufe. Email me at bhaufe@stardem.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.