CAMBRIDGE — Jamyah Pickett had 14 points and seven rebounds Thursday, as Cambridge-South Dorchester High’s girls’ basketball team defeated North Caroline, 39-35, to improve to 4-1.
LeAsia Todd finished with 19 rebounds and eight blocked shots for the Vikings.
Easton 56, St. Michaels 16
EASTON — Siang Sama netted a team-high 11 points and Ty Moody scored 10 points and collected five rebounds to lead the Warriors.
Kate Adelman finished with nine points for Easton (3-1) and Ashtyn Finney had seven points and five rebounds.
Queen Anne’s 60 North Dorchester 6
SHILOH — Senior Kendal Moxey registered her fifth double-double in five games to lead the unbeaten Lions. Moxey finished with 26 points and 10 rebounds as Queen Anne’s improved to 5-0.
Boys’ Basketball
Queen Anne’s 78
North Dorchester 39
CENTREVILLE — Colin Wolford scored 16 points as the Lions routed the Eagles to remain undefeated.
KJ Smothers, Joe Monaghan and Vince Gilberto each scored 13 points for Queen Anne’s County (5-0).
Easton 68, St. Michaels 23
EASTON — Ethan Keenan buried three 3-pointers en route to a team-high 13 points, and Joe Szymanski scored 10 points to lead the Warriors.
Mansoor Haq had eight points for Easton, and Curt Hutchison added seven.
Cambridge-SD 60
North Caroline 53
RIDGELY — Dario Belizaire’s 16 points paced the Vikings past the Bulldogs.
TyAnthony Stanley had 15 points for Cambridge-SD.
