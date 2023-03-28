CENTREVILLE — Baillie Pinder scored two goals, including the game-winner in the closing seconds Tuesday, as Queen Anne’s County High’s girls’ lacrosse team earned an 11-10 victory over Saints Peter and Paul.
Zoe Crawford had four goals for Queen Anne’s (2-1) and Kendall Nagle had a hat trick and one assist. Riley Klepper and Madison Brown each had one goal. Lions goalie Maddie George made six saves.
Morgan Quade led the Sabres (2-2) with four goals and one assist, and freshman Caroline Ewing had a hat trick. Hattie Messick scored twice and set up a goal, Eden Zimmerman added a goal, and Evelyn Murphy and Eryn Callahan each had an assist. Goalie Katie Bryan made four saves.
Boys’ Lacrosse
Easton 17, Cambridge-SD 1
CAMBRIDGE — Nate Butler scored four goals and Aidan Filion netted a hat trick, as the Warriors rolled to their second straight win.
Landon Chaney and Adrian Brooks each scored twice for Easton (2-1) and Drew Schmidt had three assists and a goal. The Warriors got one goal apiece from Tyler Rardin (two assists), Hudson Royer, Charlie Kaminskas, Ethan Finley and David Rogers.
Rardin won 11 faceoffs, Kaminskas won 8 of 9 draws, and Logan Friend two. Jack Kilbourne made two first-half saves, Angel Fernandez had a pair of stops, and Randall Mills finished with four saves.
Baseball
Kent County 2 Col. Richardson 1
WORTON — Senior Ryan Miller hurled his second complete game of the season and Jace Conner’s double in the bottom of the seventh scored RJ Peterson with the winning run, as the Trojans handed Colonel Richardson its first loss of the season.
The Trojans improved to 3-1.
Chandler Tindall (0-1) took the loss for the Colonels (3-1).
Softball
Kent Island 4, Easton 2
STEVENSVILLE — Erin Bowen belted a three-run homer with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning, as Kent Island rallied past Easton.
The Warriors carried a 2-1 lead into the bottom of the seventh. With one out, Kent Island’s Abbie Mahaffey reached on an infield single. Allison Corbin walked. Easton’s Rebecca Wright got Rilyn Heyliger to pop out for the second out. Bowen then jacked a 1-1 offering to left-center field for the game-winner.
Emma Fleshman earned the win.
Col, Richardson 22 Kent County 1
WORTON — Tyla Dickerson went 3 for 4 with a pair of RBIs, and Eileen Johnson was 3 for 4 with two doubles and five RBIs as the Colonels won their third straight.
Winning pitcher Makayla Newcomb allowed three hits and one earned run over five innings, striking out 11 and walking one.
Kylie Rhinehardt was 3 for 5 with two doubles and four RBIs, and Aubrey Taylor and Olivia Christopher each added a hit and one RBI.
