Pirates Orioles Baseball

Baltimore’s Jorge Mateo (3) celebrates his solo home run against Pittsburgh with third base coach Tony Mansolino (36) during Sunday’s third inning.

 AP PHOTO

BALTIMORE (AP) — Bryse Wilson pitched effectively into the sixth inning, Ke’Bryan Hayes homered and the Pittsburgh Pirates snapped Baltimore’s five-game winning streak Sunday with an 8-1 victory over the Orioles.

