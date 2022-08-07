BALTIMORE (AP) — Bryse Wilson pitched effectively into the sixth inning, Ke’Bryan Hayes homered and the Pittsburgh Pirates snapped Baltimore’s five-game winning streak Sunday with an 8-1 victory over the Orioles.
The Pirates also ended their own nine-game skid at Camden Yards, improving to 2-11 at the ballpark. Wilson (2-6) allowed a run and four hits in five-plus innings, and Pittsburgh broke the game open in the seventh after a replay review changed a call at the plate.
Orioles manager Brandon Hyde was ejected after that review. Pittsburgh’s Greg Allen initially was called out, but upon review, catcher Robinson Chirinos was ruled to have violated the home plate collision rule, and Allen was called safe.
“The catcher’s initial setup completely in foul territory was illegal and he maintained that position without possession of the ball,” Major League Baseball said in a statement.
That run gave Pittsburgh a 5-1 lead. The ruling also kept the Pirates’ rally going after what would have been the third out of the inning. Bryan Reynolds followed with an RBI single, and Hayes hit a two-run homer.
Baltimore’s Spenser Watkins (4-2) retired his first 13 hitters before allowing four straight singles in the fifth. Pittsburgh scored three runs that inning, taking the lead after Jorge Mateo of the Orioles homered in the third.
The Orioles entered the day just a game out of the final wild card in the American League. Now they begin a big stretch in which 16 of their next 17 games are against the Blue Jays, Red Sox, Rays and White Sox — teams also in postseason contention in the AL.
Michael Chavis had an infield single for the Pirates for their first baserunner against Watkins. Bligh Madris singled and Allen drove home Chavis with a single. An RBI single by Cal Mitchell made it 2-1, and José Godoy drove in a run with a groundball.
Chavis added an RBI single in the sixth. Watkins allowed four runs on four hits and a walk in 5 1/3 innings.
TRAINER’S ROOM
Pirates: Godoy, the catcher, left in the sixth because of cramping and heat-related issues.
Orioles: OF Austin Hays (side) missed his fourth straight game.
UP NEXT
Baltimore opens a three-game series against Toronto, sending Jordan Lyles (8-8) to the mound against Yusei Kikuchi (4-5) on Monday night.
The Pirates had not announced a starter for the opener of their four-game set at Arizona.
Rays 7, Tigers 0
DETROIT (AP) — Tampa Bay scored seven runs in the ninth inning, with two batters drawing bases-loaded walks, to beat Detroit.
With the game scoreless in the ninth, Isaac Parades hit a one-out single off Tigers closer Gregory Soto (2-6), then took third on a two-out double by Francisco Mejia. Soto walked Jose Siri to load the bases, then missed on a 3-2 pitch to Yu Chang.
Soto walked Yandy Diaz, his fourth batter of the inning, to make it 2-0.
Jason Foley replaced Soto and allowed a two-run single to Brandon Lowe, a two-run double by Randy Arozarena and an RBI single by Roman Quinn. Paredes, the 11th batter of the inning, struck out.
Rays opener Drew Rasmussen pitched three scoreless innings and Colin Poche (4-1) got the win.
Tigers starter Matt Manning pitched seven shutout innings, allowing four hits and three walks while striking out seven.
UP NEXT
Rays: Off Monday, then start a two-game series in Milwaukee on Tuesday. Tampa Bay hasn’t announced its starter, who will go up against Brandon Woodruff (9-3, 3.49 ERA).
Tigers: Off Monday, then three games at home against the Cleveland Guardians starting Tuesday. Shane Bieber (6-6, 3.39) will start for the Guardians against the Tigers’ Tyler Alexander (2-5, 4.04).
Guardians 1, Astros 0
CLEVELAND (AP) — Triston McKenzie held Houston to two hits and struck out eight in eight innings, Luke Maile homered for the first time in three years and Cleveland blanked Houston.
McKenzie (8-8) retired 15 straight hitters before pinch-hitter Kyle Tucker walked with one out in the eighth. Pinch-hitter Jose Altuve then bounced into an inning-ending double play, and McKenzie let out a yell and pounded his right hand into his glove as he headed to dugout behind a loud ovation from 22,688 fans.
McKenzie admitted the moment got him pumped up.
“It was less the guy and more the spot the team was in,” he said. “Being up 1-0 in the eighth, that’s a huge out, especially a double play to end the inning.”
Altuve, who homered twice off McKenzie last season, wasn’t in the starting lineup but bench coach Joe Espada found an opportune moment to use his star second baseman. Altuve was 3 for 6 off McKenzie before Sunday.
McKenzie walked one and threw 91 pitches. He struck out Alex Bregman to begin the second, but Trey Mancini and Chas McCormick followed with one-out singles to put runners at first and second. McKenzie struck out Mauricio Dubón and Jake Meyers to end the inning.
“He had no margin for error today, and fortunately he didn’t make any,” Cleveland manager Terry Francona said.
The 25-year-old right-hander was 3-1 with a 1.34 ERA in July, but had allowed a three-run homer in each of his last two starts — both losses.
Maile’s fifth-inning home run off Christian Javier landed on the home run porch in left field for his first homer since May 20, 2019.
“I wasn’t really looking for anything in particular,” Maile said. “He got me 0-2 pretty quick and then there was a fastball up that I checked my swing on. I thought if anything he might have sped me up a little bit, so I had to focus on getting started just a little earlier.”
Emmanuel Clase struck out two of the three hitters he faced in the ninth for his 24th save in 26 opportunities.
The win gave Cleveland a split of the four-game series against the AL West leaders. Houston won the first two games of the series by a combined score of 15-3 and is an AL-best 36-23 on the road.
Javier (6-8) is 0-5 over his last six starts. The right-hander gave up six hits, struck out four and didn’t walk a batter over six innings.
BAKER UPDATE
Espada spoke on the phone Sunday morning with Astros manager Dusty Baker, who was out for the series after testing positive for COVID-19 on Friday.
“He’s in good spirits,” Espada said. “He’s feeling a lot better. Hopefully he gets to travel back to Houston sometime this week.”
A NEEDED BREAK
The Astros have their first day off Monday since the All-Star break after a stretch of 19 consecutive games.
“We have to know how to go about it, which is thinking long term and trying to get these guys rest and recover,” Espada said.
The Guardians aren’t far behind — 18 games in 17 days.
“The guys need it,” Francona said of Cleveland’s day off Monday. “It’ll be really good for them.”
TRAINER’S ROOM
Astros: Altuve and 1B Yuli Gurriel were out of the starting lineup. Houston is off Monday. Mancini started at first while Díaz played second.
Guardians: OF Steven Kwan returned after not playing Saturday and being pulled from Friday’s game after fouling a ball off his leg. Kwan was 0 for 2 on Friday, ending his 18-game hitting streak. The rookie singled in the third and fifth Sunday.
UP NEXT
Astros: Houston opens a three-game home series against Texas on Tuesday night. RHP José Urquidy (10-4, 3.82) is the scheduled starter.
Guardians: RHP Shane Bieber (6-6, 3.39 ERA) is scheduled to start in the opener of a three-game series in Detroit on Tuesday.
