The Queen Anne’s County, North Dorchester, Colonel Richardson and St. Michaels High softball teams each finished with 6-2 records in the North Bayside division last season.
The division champion was decided on a tiebreaker based on a team’s winning percentage against those teams it was tied with. Queen Anne’s, a Class 2A school, only played the division’s 1As once in the regular season, going 2-1 for a .667 winning percentage which was good enough for the title.
The 1A schools played each other twice and Queen Anne’s once, which left Colonel Richardson at 3-2 (.600), while North Dorchester and St. Michaels were each 2-3 (.400).
This year’s battle for North supremacy could be just as close and even more crowded.
“There’s a lot of schools out there with a lot of talent,” said North Dorchester head coach Carol Hubbard, whose Eagles will bid for their first division crown since 1985. “Colonel’s always tough. North Caroline is tough. Easton, Queen Anne’s. There’s a lot of good competition, especially in the North Bayside.”
North Dorchester and St. Michaels have already won four games to start the season, while Colonel Richardson was on a three-game win streak until Wednesday’s loss at North Dorchester. Defending North champion Queen Anne’s can’t be overlooked. North Caroline returns 2022 Player of the Year Taylor Dawkins. Easton was one out away from a 3-0 start to the season until Kent Island’s Erin Bowen jacked a winning two-out, three-run homer in the bottom of the seventh Wednesday, serving notice the Buccaneers also plan on being in the title hunt.
“The North, I don’t see anybody going undefeated,” Colonel Richardson head coach Brett Ireland said. “It’s almost like anybody can beat anybody on any given day.”
Here’s a look at this year’s teams:
Colonel Richardson
Head Coach: Brett Ireland.
Who’s Where: Olivia Christopher (Sr., C); Kylie Rhinehardt (So., C/1B); Eileen Johnson (Jr., 1B/P); Ally Taylor (Sr., 2B); Cheyenne Cayer (Sr., SS); Tyla Dickerson (Jr., 3B); Aubrey Taylor (Fr., LF); Kendall Sann (Jr., CF); Clarissa Peugh (Jr., RF); Makayla Newcomb (Jr., P).
Outlook: The Colonels are strong up the middle, with first-team all-North Bayside second baseman Taylor, shortstop Cayer, Sann in center field, and Christopher — a first-team all-North pick as a utility player last year — at catcher. Ireland’s biggest task will be finding someone to fill the innings logged by the graduated Ava Carels.
“Obviously we have a lot of innings to replace on the mound,” said Ireland, who will use Johnson and Newcomb in the circle. “Right now we’re mixing and matching as far as the pitching rotation goes.”
Ireland said his lineup may change when it comes to who is pitching, but thinks the fight for the North championship could be a repeat of last year.
“I can see it going that way again,” Ireland said. “I think it’s going to be tight.”
Easton
Head Coach: Jen Powell.
Who’s Where: Laillah Janes (So., C); Lyla Roe (Fr., 1B/P); Samantha Townsend (Fr., 2B/P); Sumayah Wilkins (Jr., SS); Olivia Orrell (So., 3B); Sam Mason (Sr., LF); Leigha Bosley (Fr., CF); Kaylee Verley (Jr., RF); Kylie Weems (Sr., RF); Rebecca Wright (Sr., P); Brynlee Buchkoski (Fr., Utility/DP); Emma White (Fr., MIF/DP); Gemma Vogel (Fr., DP/OF).
Outlook: It doesn’t take long to learn Easton’s longtime head coach is excited about this team.
“I love this group,” Powell said. “It’s been awhile since I’ve had a group that’s had so much fire and passion. They’re just meshing together, loving the game. And they want to be out there as much as possible.”
Powell is hoping Wright can stay on the field as much as possible this year after missing a good portion of last spring with an injury. Wilkins, a first-team all-North Bayside pick last year at first base, moves to short. Six freshmen make this one of Powell’s youngest teams, but she said, “They are all worthy.
“It’s wonderful,” Powell said. “We’re well aware, young team, we might take a couple bumps here and there. But they work hard. They clean things up. They want to be better. I’m going to enjoy this year I know that. It’s brought my passion back.”
With its 3-1 start, Easton’s one win of matching last year’s total.
Kent County
Head Coach: Michelle Phillips.
Who’s Where: Caitlyn Price (Sr., SS); Kate Cannon (So., 1B); Paige Miller (So., C); Michelle Menequin (Fr., P); Maddie Meikle (So., P); Anna Bitter (2B); Morgan Kendall (So., OF); Melissa Landon (OF); Madison Raleigh (OF); Kaitlin Haas C; Alexa Hague (IF).
Outlook: The Trojans could give teams fits, and showed fight in their season-opener. Kent County built a 10-2 lead, watched Pocomoke rally into the lead, then pushed two runs across in the seventh inning for a 16-15 victory.
“We played Kent,” St. Michaels head coach David Fisher said. “They’re a pretty solid team.”
Kent Island
Head Coach: Jeremy Black.
Who’s Where: Allison Corbin (Sr., C); Erin Bowen (Sr., 1B); Hayven Applefeld (So., 2B/P); Abbie Mahaffey (Fr., SS); Ava Blum (Jr., 3B); Lizzie McConnell (Jr., LF); Rilyn Heyliger (Sr., CF); Avery Eaton (So., RF); Emma Fleshman (So., P); Bri Kurtz (So., P).
Outlook: Heyliger and Corbin, first-team all-North selections a year ago, are back and head a lineup that could be one of the more potent in the division.
“The offense clicks pretty well,” said Black, who’s in his second year at the helm. “We hit the ball pretty hard up and down the lineup, one through nine. I’m not concerned with scoring runs. We just have to score more than they do.”
North Caroline
Head Coach: Mike Penn.
Who’s Where: Gracie Calloway (Jr., C); Mattison Lewis (Sr., 1B); Anna Hutchison (Jr., 2B); Hatteras Ghrist (So., SS); Katie Tribbit (Jr., 3B); Lillian Williams (Sr., CF); Emma Beales (Sr., LF); Elizabeth Knott (So., RF); Taylor Dawkins (Sr., P); Maddie Porter (So., Utility); Hadley Eigenbrode (So., 1B); Natellie Newman (Fr., OF); Jordan Hunt (Fr., OF); Brianna Coleman (Fr., OF).
Outlook: Dawkins, the 2022 North Bayside Player of the Year, returns and Penn thinks she can earn that title again for the defending Class 2A East Region II champs.
“We got a good mix,” Penn said. “We finished in the final eight of the state last year and I’m hoping to improve on that.”
The Bulldogs appear to have plenty of hitting, stroking 36 hits in their first two games. They’ll push for their first division title since 2017.
North Dorchester
Head Coach: Carol Hubbard.
Who’s Where: Maggie Hubbard (Jr., C); Jewels Vroman (Fr., 1B/P); Chayla Creighton (Jr., 2B); Anna Hopkins (Sr., SS); Maddie Nagel (Jr., 3B/P); Emilee Cohee (Jr., 3B/P); Mackenzie Lewis (Jr., CF); Emily Boyle (Fr., RF); Rilynn Blake (Sr., LF).
Outlook: Pitcher Kinley Elliott graduated, but the Eagles appear to have plenty of arms with Cohee, Nagel and Vroman.
“I feel our pitching is still really strong,” Hubbard said.
The Eagles look solid defensively and throughout the lineup, and have speed on the bases. Leading the way are Lewis and Hopkins, who each earned first-team all-North honors last year.
“I expect us to be in the top again,” Hubbard said.
Queen Anne’s County
Head Coach: Aaron Stewart.
Who’s Where: Sam Richtol (Sr., C); Morgan Gottleib (Jr., 1B); Cam Jacobi (Jr., 2B/SS); Hanna Martin (Fr., 2B/P); Emilie Smith (Jr., SS); Autumn Huber (Jr., 3B); Caroline Taylor (Jr., CF); Abby Denes (Jr., LF); Delaney Knotts (Jr., RF); Emily Hirschbock (Fr., P).
Outlook: The defending North champions split their first two games, which was just fine with their second-year head coach.
“I like losing early because we have things to teach from,” Stewart said. “And they need to learn how to lose before they learn how to win. Unfortunately, we started the exact same way as we did last year. I just don’t want to end the same way.”
The Lions went 12-7 and won their second straight North title last year before falling to Stephen Decatur in the Bayside Conference championship and then getting eliminated by Kent Island in the 2A East Region II semifinals.
First-team all-North pitcher Emily Gunther graduated, so Stewart will look to freshmen Hirschbock and Martin to develop in the circle. Gottleib, Huber and Taylor were first-team all-North picks a year ago and should again make Queen Anne’s a tough draw in the regular season and the playoffs.
“I think we should challenge for the North and I think we should walk away with our region this year,” Stewart said.
St. Michaels
Head Coach: David Fisher.
Who’s Where: Madi White (Jr., C); Angel Bock (Jr., 1B/P); Dinah Lackey (Sr., 1B/P); Brooke Reilly (Jr., 2B); Myla Ramey (Jr., SS); Katie Roe (Jr., 3B); Brianna Crow (Jr., OF); Katie Jenkins (Jr., OF); Gabby Pickens (So., OF).
Outlook: Like Queen Anne’s, the Saints lost their ace from a year ago, Haley Sadler, — the North Bayside’s 2022 pitcher of the year — and now turn to the tag-team of Bock and Lackey.
But the mound isn’t the only place St. Michaels is making changes.
“We’re getting there. We’re a work in progress,” Fisher said. “We’re junior heavy, but almost all of them are assuming different positions. Two of my infielders were outfielders last year. My other two infielders, both Lackey and Bock, didn’t play last year so they’re just getting back into it.”
There are still other changes, with Ramey moving from second to short, and White shifting from third to catcher.
“It’s all positions they’ve played, but not regularly for us,” Fisher said. “They’re all assuming positions at the high school level for the first time. There’s bumps along the road but we’re getting there.”
Editor’s Note: Information was unavailable for Cambridge-South Dorchester, which transitions from Kareem Otey to Sarah Alpaugh as head coach.
