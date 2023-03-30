ND-CSD SOFTBALL 22

North Dorchester junior Emilee Cohee figures to be among the North Bayside’s top pitchers this season, as the Eagles bid for their first division title since 1985.

 PHOTO BY WILLIAM HAUFE

The Queen Anne’s County, North Dorchester, Colonel Richardson and St. Michaels High softball teams each finished with 6-2 records in the North Bayside division last season.


