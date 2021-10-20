ST. MICHAELS — Maybe it was just a matter of positive thinking.
Or was it positive energy?
“Me, Jordan (Regan) and Kat (Knox), we all felt that positive energy, and it kind of pushed us and made us more of a team,” Easton High senior midfielder Maddi Spies said.
“We agreed as a team to be positive with each other and support each other, and not tear each other down. And I think that’s what we did today,” said Knox, another senior midfielder.
It certainly seemed to work Wednesday, as the Warriors — two days after a overtime loss to Kent County — got two goals apiece from Spies and Knox on the way to a 5-2 victory over St. Michaels.
“I think in general we came out phenomenally after a loss,” Easton head coach Alli Szymanski said after the Warriors notched their fifth victory in six games, and enjoyed their second highest goal output of the season.
As was the case in Monday’s loss to Kent, Easton (6-5 overall, 3-2 North Bayside) took a 1-0 lead, when Hannah Greene sent pass toward the goal that Knox knocked in with 7 minutes, 42 seconds remaining in the first quarter.
And like Monday, the Warriors watched their opponent pull even, as Abbie Kemp scored less than 5 minutes into the third quarter to pull St. Michaels (2-9, 1-4) even.
That’s where the similarities ended though.
A little over a minute after Kemp’s equalizer, Regan was part of a logjam in front of the Saints goal, but managed to get her stick on the ball and bang it into the back of the cage for a 2-1 lead the Warriors never relinquished.
“It was huge,” Szymanski said of Regan’s go-ahead goal. “And it again says a lot about our team, how they can score almost immediately after their scored on.
“I think that our Kent County game was very close and they knew that they dominated,” Szymanski added. “So they capitalized on that idea of domination. And knowing you’re a good team and sometimes the score doesn’t reflect it. I think today (the score) did a lot better job of reflecting the strength and perseverance and determination of this team.”
Easton widened its lead to 3-1 with 2:44 left in the third, when Spies drove a ball into the circle that Knox poked past St. Michaels goalie Phoebe Cole (nine saves).
But the Saints showed they too could answer, as Kemp drove her second goal of the game past Easton’s Aubrey Lavezzo (seven saves) 2:19 into the fourth quarter, drawing St. Michaels within 3-2.
“I think that is the hardest part of the game is the mentality of it,” St. Michaels head coach Emily Ray said. “That is a big thing that they’ve worked on this year, you know, just because they’re scoring, there’s still so much more to it. And they get upset or down, or angry, and just figuring out how to manage their emotions and come back and play the game they know how to do is the next step.”
Easton, which finished with 14 penalty corners to St. Michaels’ one, continued pressuring the Saints end, and responded with the next goal, as Spies scored off a corner with 9:31 remaining.
“We really kind of pushed the supportiveness from everybody all around the field today,” Spies said. “And I think that kind of helped each and every person.”
Spies notched her second goal with 23 seconds remaining for her first multi-goal game of the season.
“It totally brings it up many notches,” said Knox, when asked how much the win boosted the Warriors’ confidence heading into the postseason. “Putting it in the cage and winning a game always makes everything better. It makes your attitude so much better.”
Despite the loss, Ray thinks the Saints are also ready for the postseason.
“I think they’re ready for playoffs, to kind of scratch this season and our record and to start fresh, and just come out strong and prove to these other teams that we’ll see in the playoffs that they can do it,” Ray said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.