What a rare sight it was, watching the Cleveland Guardians smashing home runs, spraying hits all over the ballpark and repeatedly touching down on home plate.
Josh Naylor homered, had a career-high four hits and drove in six runs to highlight an uncommon power display by Cleveland in a 12-8 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday.
Josh Bell and Gabriel Arias also went deep for the Guardians, who had gone 264 consecutive plate appearances without a long ball before Naylor connected in the fourth inning. Cleveland notched season highs in runs and hits (17) while scoring in double figures for the first time in a nine-inning game.
“It’s nice to see these guys score runs and get some hits,” manager Terry Francona said. “You can pat guys on the back and say, ‘Hey, nice swing,’ but now, having something to show for it, hopefully it keeps them going because they’ve been frustrated. I’m frustrated with them. But I’m happy for them today.”
Naylor doubled in the third inning, hit a two-run homer in the fourth, added a three-run double in the fifth and tacked on an RBI single in the seventh.
“Everyone did their part today,” Naylor said. “We had runners get on base, and I think that each runner that gets on base feeds confidence into the next guy. We played a complete game of baseball today.”
Steven Kwan had three hits and scored three runs for the Guardians, who took two of three from Baltimore to win successive series for the first time since the start of the season. Prior to coming to Baltimore, Cleveland captured a three-game series against St. Louis.
“Two great teams. It’s huge,” said starter Shane Bieber, who lasted only four innings. “A lot of different individuals stepped up.”
Anthony Santander homered for Baltimore and Aaron Hicks had two hits and scored twice in his Orioles debut before leaving with muscle cramps. But Baltimore blew leads of 4-1 and 7-6 while dropping a second straight series for the first time in 2023.
Baltimore used seven pitchers, opening with Keegan Akin and shifting to Austin Voth. Each of the first five gave up at least one run.”
“It was good to see our offense fight back, but kind of an off day for the pitchers,” Voth said.
Cleveland trailed 5-3 in the fourth inning before Naylor connected off Cionel Pérez, and Bell followed with another long ball.
Santander’s two-run drive in the bottom half put the Orioles up 7-6 before the Guardians took control with a five-run fifth. After Cleveland loaded the bases against Mychal Givens (0-1), Naylor doubled in three runs and Arias homered to make it 11-7.
Xzavion Curry (2-0), the second of seven Guardians pitchers, pitched the fifth inning and got the win.
José Ramírez hit two doubles to move into a tie for fifth place with Ken Keltner for most extra-base hits by a Cleveland player (538).
HICKS UP — AND OUT
Hicks had an up and down afternoon in his first game with the Orioles. He started in center field and went 2 for 2 with a walk and two runs scored, but left after the sixth inning with muscle tightness.
Baltimore manager Brandon Hyde hopes a change of scenery will rejuvenate Hicks, who batted .188 with the Yankees before being released and subsequently signed by the Orioles on Tuesday.
“He’s had a tough year so far,” Hyde said. “Hopefully he can turn it around for us with a fresh start, a new beginning.”
TRAINER’S ROOM
Guardians: RH Triston McKenzie (shoulder) threw 85 pitches for Triple-A Columbus in what might be his final rehab outing while on the 60-day injured list. McKenzie pitched three innings Tuesday before rain stopped play, and he rounded out the night by throwing in the bullpen. Now it’s up to the team to decide if the 25-year-old is ready to make his 2023 debut.
Orioles: OF Austin Hays was held out because of an illness, Hyde said.
UP NEXT
Guardians: RH Tanner Bibee (1-1, 2.88 ERA) starts Thursday night in the opener of a four-game road series against AL Central rival Minnesota.
Orioles: After a day off Thursday, Baltimore begins a three-game series in San Francisco.
Ohtani hits his longest homer, 459 feet, Angels beat White Sox 12-5
Angels 12, White Sox 5
CHICAGO (AP) — Shohei Ohtani homered in consecutive innings, including a 459-foot drive that was the longest of his Major League Baseball career, and drove in four runs to lead the Angels over the White Sox.
Mike Trout put the Angels ahead 2-0 with a 476-foot home run in the first that was four rows shy of clearing the left field bleachers. Taylor Ward hit also went deep as the Angels hit four two-run homers plus a solo shot.
Lance Lynn (4-6) allowed eight runs, eight hits and two walks while hitting two batters in four innings, raising his ERA to 6.55.
Jaime Barria (2-2) got the win and gave up one run and four hits in five innings with six strikeouts and two walks.
Rays 4, Cubs 3
CHICAGO (AP) — Brandon Lowe and Jose Siri each hit two-run homers late in the game off Mark Leiter Jr. (1-1), Jalen Beeks got the final two outs after coming in with the bases loaded and Tampa Bay avoided its first sweep of the season.
Seiya Suzuki chased Rays starter Zach Eflin with a leadoff double in the seventh and came around on a line-drive single to deep left by pinch hitter Trey Mancini against Colin Poche (4-1), putting Chicago on top 3-2. Mancini got thrown out trying to reach second base on the play, and the lead disappeared in a flash.
Eflin gave up three runs and four hits. He struck out five and walked one.
Cubs starter Justin Steele retired all nine batters before exiting with tightness in his left forearm. Hayden Wesneski pitched one-hit ball over 3 2/3 innings and exited to cheers after walking Manuel Margot with two outs in the seventh.
Tigers 3, Rangers 2
DETROIT (AP) — Jake Rogers hit a tiebreaking sacrifice fly in the sixth inning and Jake Marisnick followed with a run-scoring single in his Tigers debut, leading Detroit over Texas.
Marcus Semien extended his hitting streak to 20 games with a double in the third.
Will Vest (2-0) retired five straight batters. Alex Lange worked around Semien’s one-out walk in a hitless ninth for his 10th save in 11 chances.
Rangers starter Dane Dunning (4-1) allowed three runs and seven hits in five-plus innings.
Braves 4, A’s 2
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Ozzie Albies hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in a three-run fifth inning, and Atlanta denied Oakland’s bid for their first three-game winning streak this season.
Jared Shuster (2-2) allowed two runs, three hits and four walks in 5 1/3 innings to win consecutive decisions for the first time this season. Jesse Chavez, A.J. Minter, Nick Anderson and Raisel Iglesias combined to retire Oakland’s last 11 batters, with Iglesias getting three outs for his fifth save in six chances.
James Kaprielian (0-6) has the most consecutive losing decisions for an Oakland pitcher at a season’s start since Mike Mohler began 0-8 in 1997. Kaprielian gave up three runs and five hits in 4 2/3 innings.
Pirates 9, Giants 4
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Bryan Reynolds drove in three runs and made a leaping catch against the wall, helping Pittsburgh climb back above .500.
Former Giants Andrew McCutchen and Connor Joe each went 3 for 4 with an RBI as the Pirates (28-27) won consecutive games after dropping below .500 for the first time since they were 1-2.
Mitch Keller (7-1) improved to 4-0 in his last five starts, allowing four runs and 10 hits in six innings with eight strikeouts. It was his seventh consecutive outing with at least eight strikeouts.
Alex Wood (1-1) allowed a season-high six runs, eight hits and three walks in 4 1/3 innings as the Giants fell back to .500 at 28-28.
