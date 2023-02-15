EASTON — Senior Hattie Messick and junior Morgan Quade can score in transition and connect from behind the 3-point arc. And freshman Avery McCall has blossomed into an inside force and shown touch from mid-range.
But right now the best tool the Saints Peter and Paul High girls’ basketball team has in its offensive collection is a suffocating defense.
“I just believe defense wins games,” Sabres head coach Katie Murphy said.
That defense turned Wednesday’s Eastern Shore Interscholastic Athletic Association semifinal against Gunston into a shambles in the first quarter, as the Sabres’ full-court pressure fueled a 27-0 opening run en route to a 68-13 victory.
Second-seeded Sts. Peter & Paul (14-5), which has won 11 of 12, including its last six straight, advances to Friday’s ESIAC championship at top-seeded Delmarva Christian (17-2).
“We focus really, really hard on playing good, clean defense; not using our bodies, moving our feet, having our hands nice and big and wide so that we can get those steals and get the ball back in our hands,” said Murphy, whose team has held its last six opponents to an average of 16 points a game, which included limiting Delmarva Christian to a season-low 32 points in the Royals’ first loss of the season on Feb. 7. “That’s what it’s about.”
The Sabres’ starting five of Messick, Quade, McCall, Evelyn Murphy and Sam Murphy hounded the third-seeded Herons (10-11) into multiple turnovers in the first quarter, and quickly transitioned steals into fast-break points for a commanding 27-0 lead. Gunston finally got on the board with 26 seconds left in the quarter when Caitlyn Myers scored inside.
“Our defense has improved a lot since the beginning of the year,” said Messick, who finished with 16 points, including a pair of 3-pointers. “Our coach taught us a new defense and it’s working amazing. We’re getting down the court when we get a ball, and we’re moving the ball like crazy. Our defense has improved an insane amount since the beginning of the year.”
The Sabres pushed their lead to 30 four times in the second quarter before heading into the locker room holding a 40-10 cushion.
“We’ve just been working in practice on pressuring out on the (opposing) offense and everything is working,” said Quade, who splashed three 3-pointers during a 17-point performance. “It kind of flusters them and we’re able to get easy steals. I think we did really good with that this game.”
Sts. Peter & Paul outscored the Herons 18-0 in the third quarter, extending their lead to 58-10, and had its 21-0 second-half run ended when Julia McClary hit a free throw with a little over 6 minutes remaining in the game.
“I think throughout the season we have been evolving and playing more as a team,” Quade said. “And we’re moving the ball really quick and getting easy baskets and finding the girls on the inside. We’ve just been doing really well as a team this year.”
Complementing the Sabres’ outside attack and transition game has been the play of McCall, who led all scorers with 19 points, finding success in close and away from the hoop.
“Coming into the game we knew how they were going to move offensively,” Gunston head coach Brian Aiken. “They move the ball really well, they cut off the pass. And they keep the pressure on.
“I have to give it up to our girls, they didn’t give up,” added Aiken, who noted the Herons’ 10-11 mark was the best in program history. “We’re just not at their level yet. Hopefully we’ll continue to grow and get better.”
Notes: Sts. Peter and Paul and Delmarva Christian split during the regular season, with the Royals winning 56-36 on their home floor Jan. 19, and the Sabres rallying for a 33-32 victory at home on Feb. 7. … Sts. Peter & Paul has scored an averaged of 55 points on its current six-game winning streak. ... Friday’s final is tentatively set for 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.