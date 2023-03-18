NCAA Princeton Missouri Basketball

Princeton forward Zach Martini reacts after scoring on a 3-point shot during the first half of Saturday’s victory over Missouri.

 AP PHOTO

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Blake Peters made five 3-pointers in the second half and Princeton shocked another power conference team to reach the NCAA Tournament regional semifinals for the first time in 56 years by beating Missouri 78-63 on Saturday.


