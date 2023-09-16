Capitals Wilson Hockey

More than a year removed from surgery, right winger Tom Wilson will be counted on to help Washington return to the playoffs after an eight-year streak ended last season.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The National Hockey League Washington Capitals will hold their 2023 Rookie Camp at McMullen Arena on the Naval Academy Campus in Annapolis Sunday through Tuesday, Sept. 17-19.


  

