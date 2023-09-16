The Washington Commanders visit the Denver Broncos on Sunday seeking their first 2-0 start since 2011. The Broncos are out to avoid starting a season with back-to-back losses at home for the first time in their history. The Broncos rebuilt their offensive line after Russell Wilson was sacked a career-high 55 times last season. That line faces a big test Sunday in the Commanders’ tackle tandem of Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne along with edge rusher Montez Sweat. The trio had a great opening game last week that included six tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.


  

