Commanders Turner Fired Football

FILE -Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Scott Turner arrives for practice at the team's NFL football training facility, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Ashburn, Va. The Washington Commanders have fired offensive coordinator Scott Turner, according to a person with knowledge of the decision. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2022 because the team had not announced the move.

 AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File

ASHBURN, Va. — The Washington Commanders have fired offensive coordinator Scott Turner after the unit underperformed and contributed to the team missing the playoffs.


