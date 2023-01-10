Damar Hamlin Bills

A Buffalo Bills logo is displayed near Buffalo General Medical Center, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in Buffalo, N.Y. Bills safety Damar Hamlin was discharged from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Monday and flown to Buffalo, where he will continue his recovery at Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute after going into cardiac arrest and having to be resuscitated on the field during a game in Cincinnati. 

 AP Photo/Joshua Bessex

BUFFALO, N.Y. — An upbeat Damar Hamlin said Tuesday he is "not home quite just yet," as the Bills safety spent his second day in a Buffalo hospital undergoing a series of tests to determine why he went into cardiac arrest on the field last week and when he can be discharged.


