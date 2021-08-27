EASTON — Identical twin brothers Bob and Mike Bryan will make their debut in Easton this summer.
One of the most successful doubles players of all time, the Bryan Brothers have won 45 Grand Slam trophies, 119 doubles titles together and have been ranked No. 1 in the world for a record 11 years. They have won Olympic Gold, dozens of Davis Cup match wins and an NCAA doubles championship.
The Bryans are coming to the Dave Marshall Tennis Facility on Saturday, Aug. 28, in Lewes, Delaware, and to the Talbot Country Club on Sunday, Aug. 29, in Easton, as part of their Bryan Brothers Fantasy Clinic, a post retirement tour across the country.
Each exclusive clinic features doubles instruction and training. The Bryans’ coach, Dr. Dave Marshall, will be on hand to show participants what it takes to train like the Bryans and players will test their skills with Bob and Mike during morning and afternoon clinics. To top the day off, each participant will enjoy a courtside lunch and Q&A session with the Bryans and coaches, along with photographs and autographs.
“We are thrilled to have Bob and Mike in our hometown,” said Marshall, coach of the Bryans, owner of Dave Marshall Tennis and Tennis Pro at Talbot Country Club. “The Eastern Shore has a vibrant tennis community and bringing role models of this caliber to our area will have a tremendous impact on the future growth of the sport.”
Best known for two decades of positively engaging any crowd for a memorable experience, the chest-bumping Bryans are excited to share their love of tennis with the local community.
“We love tennis. We want to continue to play tennis and we want to teach the lessons that we have learned over the years,” Mike said. “If we can make a couple of people excited about it and make them better, that is what we are here to do.”
“It’s just great to get the team back together and have some laughs with some nice people,” Bob said.
To register for either event, visit www.davemarshalltennis.com. Tickets are $525 per player and include instruction and coaching from the Bryan brothers and Marshall, as well as a courtside lunch, Q&A session, autographs and photographs.
If you can’t play tennis like you used to or just want to have an exclusive celebrity experience, then the Spectator Seats may be more your style. Guests can purchase Spectator Seats for $250, which includes an opportunity to sit on the court and watch the clinics, as well as attend the lunch with the brothers, Q&A session, photographs and autographs.
The clinics are raising funds for the Big Fish Charitable Foundation, Big Fish Cares, to start a new after school tennis program for youth in need in Talbot and Sussex counties.
Sponsorships are also still available for those who would like to get involved in the event and support the after-school tennis programs for youth in Talbot and Sussex countries.
For more information, contact Christy Gibson at 202-276-2235 or cgibson@advocacygroupinc.com.
