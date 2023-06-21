Nats Park

A general view of Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. Mid-Atlantic Sports Network has agreed to pay the Washington Nationals and Baltimore Orioles following a TV rights dispute from 2012-2016.

 AP photo by Niall Carson

The Mid-Atlantic Sports Network has agreed to pay the Washington Nationals and Baltimore Orioles around $100 million each following a protracted dispute over the value of the Nationals' television rights from 2012 to 2016, a person familiar with the matter said Tuesday.


  

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.