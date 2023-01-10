Pelicans Wizards Basketball

New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum (3) goes to the basket during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in Washington. 

 AP Photo/Terrance Williams

WASHINGTON — CJ McCollum scored 34 points and Jonas Valanciunas added 27 points and 12 rebounds as the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Washington Wizards 132-112 on Monday night.


