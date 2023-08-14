Michael Oher

Carolina Panthers’ Michael Oher speaks to the media during the first day of their NFL football offseason conditioning program in Charlotte, N.C., April 20, 2015.

 AP Photo/Chuck Burton

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Michael Oher, the former NFL tackle known for the movie “The Blind Side,” filed a petition Monday in a Tennessee probate court accusing Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy of lying to him by having him sign papers making them his conservators rather than his adoptive parents nearly two decades ago. Oher was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens and played five season with the team.


  

Associated Press Writer Adrian Sainz in Memphis, Tenn., contributed to this report.

