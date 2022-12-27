Dubai World Tennis League

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic of Falcons, serves to Austria’s Sebastian Ofner of Kites, during a match of the World Tennis League at Coca-Cola Arena, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Friday, Dec. 23, 2022.

 AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili

SYDNEY (AP) — Novak Djokovic has arrived in Australia almost a year after he was deported over his stance against COVID-19 vaccination, Tennis Australia confirmed Wednesday.


