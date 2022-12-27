Jets Capitals Hockey

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) celebrates his goal with defenseman Dmitry Orlov (9) and left wing Conor Sheary (73) during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Winnipeg Jets, Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, in Washington. It was Ovechkin's 802nd NHL goal. 

 AP Photo/Nick Wass

WASHINGTON — Alex Ovechkin scored his 801st and 802nd goals to pass Gordie Howe for second on the NHL career list, and the Washington Capitals beat the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 Friday night to extend their winning streak to four.


