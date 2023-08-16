Marlon Humphrey

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey (44) works out during the team’s training camp on July 29, 2023. Humphrey was set to have foot surgery Wednesday, Aug. 16. No timeline for his return was given.

 AP Photo/Nick Wass

OWINGS MILLS (AP) — Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey was set to have foot surgery Wednesday, a potentially significant blow to the team’s defensive backfield.


  

