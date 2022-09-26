Packers Buccaneers Football

Green Bay Packers’ Aaron Rodgers hugs Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Tom Brady after an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. The Packers won 14-12.

 AP PHOTO

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers threw for 255 yards and two touchdowns, and the Green Bay Packers withstood a late rally led by Tom Brady to hold off the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a 14-12 victory on Sunday.

