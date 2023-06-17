CHICAGO (AP) — Justin Steele pitched five innings of two-run ball in his return from the injured list, and the Chicago Cubs topped the Baltimore Orioles 3-2 for their season-high fifth straight win. Steele allowed five hits, struck out four and walked one in his first start since May 31. The left-hander had been sidelined by a strained forearm. Adley Rutschman hit a two-run homer for Baltimore, and Austin Hays had two of the team's seven hits.


  

