US Open Golf

Fans sit in the stands on the 18th hole during the third round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at Los Angeles Country Club on Saturday.

 AP Photo by George Walker IV

LOS ANGELES (AP) — This U.S. Open is not to be mistaken as “Golf, But Louder” on so many levels.


  

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.