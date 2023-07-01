Nationals Phillies Baseball

Philadelphia’s Alec Bohm (28) celebrates with J.T. Realmuto after hitting a two-run home run off Washington’s MacKenzie Gore during Saturday’s third inning.

 AP PHOTO

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Alec Bohm homered twice and tied his career high with six RBIs, and the Philadelphia Phillies scored their most runs in five years in a 19-4 rout of the Washington Nationals on Saturday.


  

Follow me on Twitter @Bill_Haufe. Email me at bhaufe@stardem.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.