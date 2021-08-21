The list of of those offering advice is short for some, seemingly endless for others.
Maybe they started by innocently swinging a short, fat plastic bat, then moved on to the thinner whiffle-ball stick.
The basics perhaps came from Dad, Mom, brother, sister, relative or friend at home in the yard, or at a local field.
Instruction came more frequently as they began organized play. Coaches and philosophies could change from year to year as they made the climb from T-ball through the Little League ranks. Approaches may have continued to vary as they progressed into high school, American Legion, summer-league and college ball. Some may have even sought private instruction.
There were the familiar refrains: “Keep your eye on the ball. Keep your head down, front shoulder in. Your hands should be here, not here.”
Added to the conversation was talk of weight transfer, lifting the front foot, and swing levels, all in the effort to hit a ball.
Some found their stroke. Others found their heads spinning as they seemingly changed their stance and approach in the batter’s box from year to year.
But Nick Newnam has never really had that problem.
“It was all natural for him,” Maury Newnam said of his second oldest son.
“I remember having him (Nick) in camp at six years old, or maybe he was five,” said longtime St. Michaels High head coach Brian Femi who has annually run baseball clinics in the summer and winter. “He could hit then. He was just a kid that could always hit.”
That’s not to say Nick Newnam has never tweaked his mechanics on his own.
“I was kind of messing with some stuff last year,” said Nick, a 2019 St. Michaels High graduate who spent a year at Harford Community College — though the 2020 season was canceled by COVID-19 — then transferred to Chesapeake College. “But then I didn’t feel comfortable with it. So at Chesapeake I kind of went back to what I knew, just tried to feel more comfortable at the plate; just feeling loose. I think I was a little bit too tight before that. Being more loose helped me a lot.”
Hard to argue with that logic considering Newnam’s .505 batting average this past spring led all National Junior College Athletic Association hitters at the Division II level.
“His swing is so consistent,” Chesapeake head coach Frank Szymanski said of the left-handed swinging freshman outfielder. “He doesn’t have a lot of moving parts. Very short and compact. And to the ball he’s got excellent mechanics. And a very good eye.”
The 6-foot-3, 195-pound Newnam went 53 for 105 in 33 games for the Skipjacks, who went 29-9 this past season. His season-ending totals included 36 runs, 15 doubles, one triple, two home runs, 39 RBIs, a .588 on-base percentage, and a .724 slugging percentage. He also walked 18 times and struck out only 12 times.
“He has a great eye hitting,” Femi said. “He knows the strike zone extremely well. Very rarely does he chase balls out of the zone. I think his strong suit was he stayed inside the ball well and he hit the ball to all fields. He didn’t come up and (say) ‘I need to hit home runs.’ He hit a lot of balls in the opposite-field gaps. And it always seemed like the better pitching we faced the better he hit.
“He always hit (Jake) Zebron hard,” Femi said of the former Colonel Richardson standout who was drafted by the Baltimore Orioles. “The kid Riverdale (Baptist) had, Harold Cortijo (now pitching A-ball for the New York Yankees), Nick hit him hard three times. He was 93, 94 (mph) against us. I’m not sure if Nick was a sophomore or a junior that year, but he just barreled balls up. And he was a streaky hitter. He got in this spell, I think it was his junior year, where he hit like 13 for 15. He was just one of those guys, just a pure hitter.”
Femi and Szymanski also agreed Newnam was a student of the game.
“He was always concerned with who we were playing next and what kind of pitching they had; what kind of club they had,” Szymanski said. “So we always had conversations like that. That was the player he was.”
Femi can remember talking with the late Bernie Walter, who led Arundel High to over 600 victories and a state-record 10 state championships. Walter was an assistant for the Maryland Monarchs travel team Newnam played for.
“He said, ‘Man, this kid just sits besides me and asks question after question,’” Femi recalled of a conversation Walter had with Newnam. “And Bernie was tickled to death because in today’s world you don’t see a lot of that. He just wants to get better. He’s a student of the game. I think he studies it. He pays attention.”
Newnam agreed.
“Anything that would come out of his mouth you were ready to listen,” Newnam said of Walter.
Newnam admitted he wasn’t paying particularly close attention to where he ranked nationally during the season in terms of batting average. While he and his teammates looked at where they ranked on the team from time, the real focus was on winning, not personal stats.
“During the season we had 40, 45 games so you kind of get into the rhythm and keep playing,” Newnam said. “You don’t really look at any of that (national) stuff. I mean we all kind of peek at it for internal competition. But as far as like the big picture … at the end you kind of realize. But we were playing. We were winning. We were just (having fun).
“It wasn’t a big deal,” Newnam continued of where he may have been ranked nationally through the season. “Like I said, we were winning. But when you’re hot it’s nice to look at it and see what’s going on. But in the end if you win, it doesn’t matter if you’re 0 for 4, or 4 for 4. It doesn’t matter.”
And while Newnam has handled his own tweaks when he comes to hitting, his inquisitive nature has taught him plenty about the game’s little stuff, especially during his four years playing for Femi.
“You don’t really realize what you learn there until you leave,” Newnam said of St. Michaels. “And then you just actually play the game without them with you, and you make certain decisions in a game, and you realize that they’re the reason why you make certain decisions. Like certain stuff you do you kind of wonder if you didn’t learn it from Coach Femi you don’t know what you would even do in that spot.”
Newnam committed to play for James Madison University in May. One day prior to heading to the Harrisonburg, Virginia campus Newnam sounds like a player whose approach to hitting, or any other part of the game, isn’t going to change.
“I’d like to play this year and make a good impact; play to my potential,” Newnam said. “Just get a chance to win every single game is really the only thing that matters and doing whatever I can. And obviously getting good grades in the classroom because if you don’t do that you can’t play.”
