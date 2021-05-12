AMERICAN CORNER — Winning pitcher Cameron Whiteford and Tristyn Stewart each homered Wednesday, as Queen Anne’s County High’s softball remained unbeaten with an 11-3 victory over Colonel Richardson, giving Lions head coach Kim Betts her 100th career softball victory.
Whiteford (2-0), who struck out seven, drove in three runs as Queen Anne’s raised its record to 3-0. Kamryn Brandt was 3 for 4 for the Lions.
Betts also had over 100 victories coaching Queen Anne’s volleyball program.
Cambridge-SD 5, St. Michaels 0
ST. MICHEALS — Maddie Pleasants threw a no-hitter and struck out 15 as the Vikings remained undefeated.
Pleasants (3-0), who opened the season with back-to-back one-hitters, went 3 for 4 with a triple. M’Kya Molock was 2 for 3 with a double, Gretchen Richardson doubled, and Kady Willey was 2 for 3.
N. Caroline 10, Kent County 3
RIDGELY — Morgan Rogers pitched five innings of one-hit ball, fanning eight, to lead the Bulldogs.
Lillian Williams had two doubles and three RBIs for North Caroline. Kylee Donaway tripled and Gracie Calloway, Bailey Werner, Ainsley McNinch and Emma Dansker each singled.
BASEBALL
St. Michaels 14, Cambridge-SD 0
CAMBRIDGE — Ethan Rash tossed a complete-game three-hitter, striking out seven and walking none, as the Saints improved to 2-1.
It was the second complete game for Rash (2-0), who has not walked a batter in 10 innings this season.
Matt Gostomski went 3 for 4 with a pair of doubles and five RBIs to lead St. Michaels. Ryan Lawrence (2 for 3) and Josh Sherwood (1 for 1) each drove in two runs and scored twice. Owen Baum was 2 for 3 and knocked in three runs.
Colonel 5, Q. Anne’s 3
CENTREVILLE — Camron Gondeck earned the win, striking out six over five innings, and Zach Robbins got the save to lead Colonel Richardson.
Will Turner (double) and Jacob Cohee (1 for 1) each drove in a run for the Colonels, and Josh Cohee and Austin Walls each singled.
