SALISBURY — Morgan Quade scored four goals and set up one, and Evelyn Murphy notched a hat trick with an assist Tuesday, as Saints Peter and Paul High's girls' lacrosse team evened its record with a 13-9 victory over Parkside.
Hattie Messick had two goals for the Sabres (1-1) and freshmen Caroline Ewing and Eryn Callahan had one apiece. Freshman goalie Kylie Kroniser made nine saves.
Baseball
Col. Richardson 7, Mardela 2
AMERICAN CORNER — Daniel Hesson went 1 for 3 with a pair of RBIs, and Conner Detrich was 1 for 2 with an RBI to pace the Colonels in their season-opener. Carter Walters was 2 for 2. Camron Gondeck earned the win.
Softball
St. Michaels 19, Washington 6
ST. MICHAELS — Madi White was 2 for 3, driving in three runs and scoring once, and Myla Ramey finished 2 for 3 with a double as the Saints rolled in five innings.
Katie Jenkins was 4 for 4 with three stolen bases for St. Michaels (1-0) and Angel Bock doubled and knocked in a pair of runs. Dinah Lackey (1-0) struck out six.
North Dorchester 20, Snow Hill 0
SHILOH — Emilee Cohee struck out six over two innings, and Maddie Nagel fanned four over the last three innings as the Eagles opened with a shutout. Neither Cohee or Nagel walked a batter.
Rilynn Blake went 2 for 2 with a triple and double to lead North Dorchester's offense. Cohee had three hits and Nagel, Maggie Hubbard and Anna Hopkins each had two hits. Bailie Dickinson, Jewels Vroman and Mackenzie Lewis had one hit apiece.
