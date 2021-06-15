CENTREVILLE — It took all seven innings, but what an opening round.
Tristyn Stewart hit a leadoff inside-the-park home run and Kamryn Brandt and Autum Huber each homered during a five-run first inning Tuesday, jump-starting Queen Anne’s County High’s softball team to an 11-5 victory over Eastern Technical in a Class 2A state quarterfinal.
The unbeaten Lions will host South Carroll on Wednesday at 4 p.m. in a 2A state semifinal.
“Explosive,” Queen Anne’s head coach Kim Betts said of her team’s first inning. “It definitely lifted us for sure and you could see it deflated Eastern Tech. It took the wind out of their sails. It was fun to watch all the celebrations at the plate and all the energy and excitement coming from the dugout.”
Stewart’s leadoff homer looked like all the scoring the Lions might get in the first inning, as Bre Athey and Cameron Whiteford were retired following Stewart’s race around the bases. Cleanup hitter Brandt then launched a solo blast for a 2-0 lead.
Ryleigh Jordan and Emily Gunther each followed with back-to-back, two-out singles. A freshman, Huber then blasted the first home run of her varsity career for a 5-0 bulge.
Eastern Tech rallied though, pulling within 6-5. But the Lions steadily began widening their lead. Queen Anne’s added three runs in the sixth, as Brandt jacked a two-run homer. Jordan and Gunther followed with singles before Huber singled to drive in yet another run.
Whiteford earned the win, allowing eight hits and five runs. The senior ace struck out seven and walked three.
“Solid,” Betts said of Whiteford. “She kept her composure, kept them off balanced, mixed speeds and changed their eye level.”
