EASTON — Baillie Pinder scored five goals and set up two more, and RJ Ensor netted four goals and four assists Wednesday, as Queen Anne's County High's girls' lacrosse team opened its season with a 23-5 victory over Easton at Warrior Stadium.
Kendall Nagle had four goals and an assist for the Lions and Riley Klepper had a hat trick. Zoe Crawford and Kaisa Hickson added two goals apiece, and Madison Brown (assist), Kendall Menger and Olivia Ryan each scored once.
Queen Anne's goalie Maddie George had three saves.
North Caroline 13, Gunston 7
CENTREVILLE — Riley Walstrum had four goals and four assists, and Claire Blue scored four times and set up one goal to pace the Bulldogs.
Reece Bisesi had a hat trick for North Caroline (1-0), and Ashley Kercheval and freshman Maddie Nicholson each added a goal.
Boys' Lacrosse
Caesar Rodney 14, Queen Anne's 10
CENTREVILLE — Jamison Kendall had five goals and set up one, but it wasn't enough for the Lions in their season-opener Wednesday.
Gavin Rodenhaver, Carson Crawford (assist), Jackson Shiley, Conlan Nagle and Evan Hatfield each had a goal for Queen Anne's. Goalie Zach Crawford made 10 saves.
Baseball
St. Michaels 19, Crisfield 0
CRISFIELD — Eli Wallace pitched a two-hitter, striking out four and walking one, and Will Sherwood went 3 for 3 with two doubles and two runs as the Saints rolled in five innings.
Jacob Bealefeld, who replaced Sherwood at the leadoff position later in the game, went 2 for 2 with a double and four RBIs, giving St. Michaels (2-0) a combined 5-for-5 performance at the leadoff spot, which included three doubles, two runs and five RBIs.
Kyle Miller (2 for 4) doubled, knocked in two runs, and scored three times, Hunter Gottlieb had two hits, including a double, Ethan Rash (2 for 3) drove in three runs and scored twice, and Brock Grove (2 for 3) had two RBIs and a run scored.
Queen Anne's 10, J.M. Bennett 0
CENTREVILLE — Evan Dickey hurled a one-hit, complete-game shutout, striking out seven, as the Lions routed the Clippers in five innings.
Devin Canter had three hits with an RBI for Queen Anne's (1-0). Will Collison and Thomas Leader each drove in two runs, and Ashton Siwald and Brody Carroll had an RBI apiece.
Col. Richardson 1, Pocomoke 0
POCOMOKE CITY — Brayden Dadds earned the win, allowing two hits and striking out four, and Daniel Hesson picked up a save, fanning six, to lead Colonel.
Camron Gondeck and Carter Walters each went 2 for 4 for Colonel Richardson (2-0).
Softball
St. Michaels 23, Crisfield 1
CRISFIELD — Winning pitcher Angel Bock yielded one run on three hits, walked one and struck out six as the Saints improved to 2-0.
Bock, Katie Jenkins, Madi White, Myla Ramey, Brooke Reilly, Dinah Lackey and Brianna Crow each had multi-hit games for St. Michaels.
Queen Anne's 16, J.M. Bennett 0
CENTREVILLE — Freshmen Emily Hirschbock and Hannah Martin combined for a no-hitter as the Lions romped in their opener.
Hirschbock earned the win, striking out seven and walking one. Autum Huber was 3 for 3 with a triple.
Follow me on Twitter @Bill_Haufe. Email me at bhaufe@stardem.com
