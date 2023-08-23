AMERICAN CORNER — James Jackson would prefer his running backs keep their dance moves away from the football field.
“We can’t dance,” Colonel Richardson High’s head football coach said. “We can’t try to stretch stuff outside. We’ve just got to follow our blockers and hit the holes.”
And when they hit those holes, the Colonels have to do it quickly.
“Hopefully if these guys hit the hole we’ll be faster than we were last year coming out of the backfield,” said Jackson, who reiterated that theme to his players during Tuesday morning’s practice.
Colonel graduated its jackhammer from last year’s 7-4 team, Camron Gondeck, who earned all-Bayside Conference honors at fullback and inside linebacker.
But Jackson believes team speed can compensate for that loss on the offensive side of the ball.
Looking the fill Gondeck’s void at fullback will be junior Collin Brewer (5-foot-8, 190 pounds) and sophomore Chatydrick Pickron (5-10, 230).
Providing speed to Colonel’s double-wing T attack are juniors Carter Turbitt (6-0, 175), Dylan Cecil (5-5, 125) and EJ Jones (5-7, 150), sophomore Derrick Mitchell (5-11, 160) and freshman Jazir Dickerson (6-0, 170).
“If I can get these guys hitting the holes and running downhill we should be pretty good, and we shouldn’t lose a step without Gondeck,” Jackson said.
Junior Tarron Hammond (6-2, 210), who started the second half of last season at quarterback, returns behind center, and is backed by sophomore Bradley Thomas (5-9, 180).
“He’s a work in progress, but he’s getting better,” Jackson said of Hammond.
The offensive line has some experience. Junior left guard Chris Rockwell (5-10, 190) and senior left tackle Brennan Thomas (6-3, 280) started last year. A backup a year ago, junior Gavin Weiss (5-8, 190) takes over at center.
After three years on the soccer team, senior Levi Divjak (6-0, 195) has earned a starting spot at right tackle. Junior Duilio Berduo-Morales (5-9, 225), another soccer transfer, moves into the starting right guard slot.
“I think they’ll get better as they get more reps,” Jackson said of Divjak and Berduo-Morales.
Junior TJ Wenger (5-11, 175), a transfer from Sussex Tech (Delaware), and junior Domnique Caven (6-0, 170) are at tight end.
“We’ve had a few hiccups, but I thought last week as the scrimmages went on we got better,” said Jackson of Colonel’s quad scrimmage with Southern-Anne Arundel, St. Paul and Reginald F. Lewis. “We actually moved the ball pretty well in the scrimmages.”
Junior Morgan Demir handles the place-kicking and punting chores.
Colonel may feel Gondeck’s loss more on the defensive side of the ball.
“He was all over the field,” Jackson said of his former standout. “He saw a play happening before it happened because he studied film. If this group decides they can study film and start being a dominant group on defense, then we can fill that void. If not, it’s going to be hard to replace Gondeck.”
Hammond starts at inside linebacker and will have Jones at weakside-linebacker and Carter on the strong side.
Gondeck isn’t the only big hole Colonel needs to fill though defensively.
Nose tackles Austin Alexander, who became the school’s first state wrestling champion last spring, and Kadyn Cephas have also graduated. Pickron steps in at nose tackle and is joined up front by Divjak and the returning Brewer at tackle. Looking to contain the outside will be ends Rockwell and Wenger.
There is experience in the secondary, where Mitchell moves from safety to corner along with Caven. Dickerson starts at safety.
“We looked pretty good,” Jackson said of his defense. “They need to figure out all the calls, the movements on D. So I think this defense is all about fast flow, and once they figure everything out we’re going to be faster on defense than we were last year.”
