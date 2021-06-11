CENTREVILLE — Kesley Fitzgerald’s focus wasn’t so much on how in the world was she ever going to fill the shoes of former Queen Anne’s County High girls’ head lacrosse coach Penelope Santos Bates.
Fitzgerald’s greater concern was making the transition from coaching great to new head coach as smooth as possible. It seems to be working pretty well so far.
Top-seeded Queen Anne’s scored the first three goals of the second half as part of a decisive 7-2 run Friday en route to winning the Class 2A East Region I title with a 13-8 victory over No. 3 seed North Harford, keeping the Lions undefeated in Fitzgerald’s first season at the helm.
Queen Anne’s (8-0) will host La Plata at 4 p.m. on Monday in a Class 2A state quarterfinal.
“I’m an alum of Queen Anne’s and I was really excited to get the position,” said Fitzgerald, who was set to coach the Lions a year ago only to have the entire season canceled by COVID-19. “But I think the most vital part about transitioning into that role was having (assistant) Rich Abel there to kind of keep the philosophies that worked well for them — keep those same philosophies, that same foundation — and that made the transition so much easier.
“And the seniors that we have that did play for her (Santos Bates), they made that transition easier too, by leading the way they have all season,” Fitzgerald continued. “Given the circumstances, they’ve been very committed to their team. Addy Caulk, Bella Rulapaugh, Abby Simonetti, Ashleyn Simonetti, and Bella Bitter, they’ve all stepped up and have remained dedicated to the program and have shown our underclasssmen how this program is and what the standards and expectations are.”
One of those expectations is winning and the Lions hope to continue that trend Monday when they are scheduled to play in the state quarterfinals.
Rulapaugh and Piper Evans (six goals) scored less than a minute apart early in the game’s first four minutes to give Queen Anne’s a lead it never relinquished at 2-0. The Lions maintained that two-goal cushion (6-4) entering halftime, but scored three goals in a 1-minute, 28-second window to start the second half for a 9-4 advantage.
“In the first half, when we score right off the bat, it really gets us in the rhythm of going, going, going,” said Rulapaugh, the University of Louisville-bound attacker who totaled four goals and an assist. “And we have been really excelling in the second half though. After we talked to our coaches, we regrouped and we actually really played how we actually play.”
The Lions looked like they were playing connect the dots on the first score of the second half, as Zoe Crawford passed to Rulapaugh, who fed Jessica Wright for a goal with 1:46 elapsed. Kendall Nagle won the ensuing draw control, pushed downfield to set up Evans’ free-position strike 39 seconds later. Less than a minute later, Rulapaugh charged toward goal on a free-position play drawing in the defense, then dished to Caulk for a goal and a 9-4 bulge.
“Anytime you come out after both teams have made adjustments at halftime, you want to be the one that comes out explosive in the second half,” Fitzgerald said. “So those (first three goals) were huge for us. You saw the excitement. We say celebrate everything no matter what and that brings up the intensity.”
The Hawks knocked that intensity down a few rungs, when Rachel Keeney (three goals) converted a Claire McMahon dish for a goal, and Emma Moffitt (two goals) scored less than less than three minutes apart to draw within 9-6 with 16:52 remaining.
But Evans scored four consecutive goals — two on free-position chances, a third off Ella Pinder’s assist — for a commanding 13-6 lead with just under for minutes to play.
“Take care of the basics and make sure that you’re doing everything you can to win the draw,” said Fitzgerald, who watched Caulk win six draws and Nagle snag four. “That’s been the biggest thing this season is winning the draw, having the most possessions each game we play.”
Queen Anne’s exercised patience and took big chunks of time off the clock as they passed around the perimeter while searching for entry ways toward the net in the second half.
“At that point you chip away and you’re just smart,” Fitzgerald said. “You’re up and they have to get it. You wait on things and you’re patient and when the time comes to put it in the net you can. We were very patient and it was a positive thing that we scored off all that patience.”
Jodylynn Cadden and Lauryn Warfield (two goals) scored 1:44 apart late to get the Hawks within 13-8, but couldn’t get anything else past Lions goalie Abigail Simonetti (eight saves).
Keeney’s first goal got North Harford within 2-1 with 5:17 gone in the game. The Lions answered with goals from Ashlyn Simonetti and Rulapaugh.
But the Hawks stayed within striking distance. Warfield scored on a free-position chance with 10:23 left in the first half to make it 4-2. Rulapaugh swept in from the left side of the net and snapped a goal past Hawks goalie Alyssa Edwards (three saves) less than three minutes later. Keeney and Moffitt then scored back-to-back goals, whittling Queen Anne’s lead to 5-4 with 5:13 left in the first half. But Rulapaugh collected a teammate’s miss near the back of the net and shoveled in a goal that started a string of four straight goals for the Lions and the 9-4 lead early in the third.
“Penelope had so much success with the program, and changed a lot of things that needed to be changed to take the program to the level,” Fitzgerald said of Santos Bates, who compiled a 128-27-2 record over 11 seasons in Centreville that included 10 regional champinships, the last coming in 2019. “And it was great to be able to take that role over and continue on.”
Easton 8, Stephen Decatur 4
BERLIN — Senior Lily Osborn had three goals and an assist, and Anna Roser added a hat trick as the No. 3 seeded Warriors handed the top-seeded Seahawks their first loss of the season to win the 2A East Region II title.
Morgan Lewis and Kat Knox each scored for Easton, Emily Currie doled out three assists, and goalie Anissa Wallace made nine saves.
Stephen Decatur finished 7-1.
BOYS’ LACROSSE
K. Island 12, North Harford 5
STEVENSVILLE — Jack Mulligan scored five goals and goalie Kasey Heath made 11 saves Friday as the top-seeded Buccaneers defeated the Hawks for the Class 2A East Region I crown.
Jack Creighton had a hat trick and Jamie Smith netted a pair of goals for Kent Island. Tyler Moss and Jake Gordinier each had a goal.
