As head of Cambridge-South Dorchester High’s majorette squad last fall, Sa’Mara Spriggs choreographed routines and studied teammates’ moves in hopes of delivering a sharp and polished halftime performance during Vikings’ home football games.
As lead in this year’s school play, “Into the Woods,” Spriggs studied her lines over and over in hopes of delivering a masterful performance as Little Red Riding Hood.
So it was hardly surprising that Spriggs, after finishing second in her preliminary heat of the girls’ 100-meter hurdles on Day 1 of the Class 1A state outdoor track and field championships May 26, began studying the video of her race soon after its completion.
Spriggs studied the video a little more on the bus ride home from the Prince George’s Sports and Learning Complex in Landover. She gave it another look when she got home. She reviewed it yet again two days later on the return trip to the complex’s Marvin F. Wilson Stadium for the Day 2 of the state championships.
“I was looking for any hiccups in the other runners,” Spriggs said. “I felt like after watching the video, I got to know a little bit more about my competition. So I kind of tweaked myself to where it was appropriate, depending on what I was looking at.”
What Spriggs was looking at in the early afternoon that Saturday was the stadium’s giant scoreboard. But the senior standout wasn’t looking for an added edge this time. Instead, Spriggs was seeking confirmation that she had won the 1A state title.
“It was like, ‘Oh my God. I did it. Did I do it? Did I do it? Let me turn around and look,’” said Spriggs, who won with a season-best time of 16.02 seconds, edging the girl she had been studying the closest for three days — Fort Hill senior Brooklyne Noel, who was second in 16.04. “‘Did I do it?’ And then everybody was yelling and I just had to look at the screen and see if I believed it myself.”
A few days later, Spriggs was having a hard time believing she was the first in school history to ever win a state title in the 100 hurdles, and just the fifth in Bayside Conference history to win the event, joining Parkside’s Amanda Ballard (2022, ’21), North Caroline’s Emily Lewis (2018) and North Caroline’s Carmela Bolden (1983).
“Sa’Mara is one of the most dedicated female athletes that I’ve trained,” Cambridge-SD head coach Dr. Lois Narr said of Spriggs, who will attend Morgan State University in the fall, where she plans to study nursing and continue her track career. “Sa’Mara has wanted to be great from the time she was a freshman and has been pretty single-minded about her track career. Nothing made me happier than to see her win. It just brought tears to my eyes.”
Narr may have never shed those tears had it not been for Destiny Frantum, a former Cambridge-SD hurdler, who three years earlier opened Spriggs’ eyes to the 100 hurdles.
“I wanted to start with the 300 hurdles because I was scared of the 100 hurdles,” Spriggs said. “And then she (Frantum) told me, ‘Stop being scared and do the 100 hurdles.’ And I did it and I was like, ‘Oh, OK.’ After my first meet at (James M.) Bennett, I did the hurdles and I was like, ‘Oh, that’s not that bad.’ So she boosted me to do it.”
A senior, Frantum and her freshman teammate soon developed a friendly competition.
“She fixed what needed to be fixed,” Spriggs said of her best friend. “Then I watched videos. I watched her. She watched me. We went off of each other.”
Spriggs progressed.
Though she — and everyone else — lost her sophomore year because COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the entire spring high school season, she continued making strides in AAU competition.
The Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association state championships returned in 2021, where Spriggs placed fourth in both the 100 hurdles (17.63) and triple jump (32 feet, 4½ inches).
Runner-up in the 100-meter sprint at this year’s North Bayside championships, Spriggs focused on the 100 and 300 hurdles, and the long and triple jump, beginning with the conference championships. She was third in the 300 hurdles at Baysides (49.55) and second at the 1A East Regionals (50.68) before finishing third at states in 48.99.
Spriggs was second in the long jump (15-3½) at North Baysides before back-to-back fourth-place finishes at the conference (16-1) and regional (15-5½) meets, respectively.
She thought her best shot at a state title might have been in the triple jump, where she was first at North Baysides (32-6¼), second at the conference championships (33-9½), and first in the 1A East (33-9¾). And though she placed fourth with a personal-record 34-1¾ on the first night of the state meet, Spriggs said she felt rushed in the triple jump because she had to run to her preliminary of the 100 hurdles.
Second at the North championships (16.98) and fourth at Baysides (16.73), Spriggs won the 1A East with a 17.30. She then ran a 16.57 in her preliminary on Thursday, leaving her behind Noel.
“After I’d seen how close I was in the prelims, I knew that it was all a mind game with the other runners,” Spriggs said. “So I watched the video over and over and studied how I was; studied how she was; how many steps out I got; how much faster I needed to be. So I basically calculated what I needed to do.”
Though he hadn’t studied the video, Coach Narr’s husband Frank had watched the preliminaries and told his wife if Spriggs got the last four hurdles right she was going to win.
“I passed that on to her,” Coach Narr said. “I truly believe she thought she could win. And I think having that belief and confidence is where you see these kids triumph.”
Spriggs let a string of songs play through her head as she began preparing for Saturday’s final and approached the starting blocks.
“I knew if I was tense I wouldn’t of have had it,” Spriggs said. “I would have been paying attention to her (Noel) instead of paying attention to myself. Over the years I’ve learned being tense messes up your rhythm because hurdles is a rhythm.”
Spriggs also learned from studying the video she needed a better start and finish if she was to beat Noel, who lined up in the lane to her immediate right.
“There’s that pause and you just take a deep breath,” Spriggs said of getting into the blocks before the starter barks his commands. “You get in set. You kind of hold it so once they shoot the gun it’s just go. It’s the first thing I’m thinking. Of course people are yelling, but I don’t hear anybody. It’s like I’m in my mood. One, two, three jump.”
Spriggs jumped at the crack of the gun and immediately got the edge she needed on Noel; an edge she never surrendered.
“It’s always a goal coming in first,” said Spriggs, who felt Noel closing on her shoulder as she neared the finish line. “If it happens it happens. But I didn’t think it was going to happen. I always knew I was going to be top three. I didn’t know I was going to be that one until I got in the blocks.
“When I got in the blocks, I was just going. I was hitting my rhythm,” Spriggs continued. “I’m doing it faster than what I normally do. I’m like, ‘I got this. I got this. I got this.’ I’m like ‘Go, go, go.’ When I finished across the finish line I leaned really hard, made sure I leaned because that’s how the girl got me in the prelims; she leaned a little harder. I’m like, ‘I have to lean.’ Then I just turn around ... the screen said it all.”
First place.
