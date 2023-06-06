Rangers DeGrom Surgery Baseball

Texas Rangers pitcher Jacob deGrom speaks to the media during a news conference in Arlington, Texas on Tuesday.

 AP PHOTO

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Texas ace Jacob deGrom will have season-ending surgery to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow, cutting short his first season with the AL West-leading Rangers after the oft-injured pitcher signed a $185 million, five-year contract.


