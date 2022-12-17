CLEVELAND (AP) — Deshaun Watson threw a touchdown pass in his home debut for Cleveland, leading the Browns to an ugly 13-3 win on Saturday over the AFC North-leading Baltimore Ravens, who need injured star quarterback Lamar Jackson to get back quickly.
Watson wasn’t spectacular, but he did enough in his third game since being reinstated from an NFL suspension to help the Browns (6-8) keep their miniscule playoff hopes alive.
Watson, who was banned for 11 games for alleged sexual misconduct, connected with Donovan Peoples-Jones on a 3-yard TD pass in the third quarter to put the Browns up 13-3 — the biggest deficit the Ravens (9-5) have faced all season.
Watson finished 18 of 28 for 161 yards, and added 22 on the ground.
Browns rookie Cade York made two field goals — and missed two tries — but outkicked Ravens All-Pro Justin Tucker, the league’s most accurate kicker, who missed a 48-yarder and had another attempt blocked.
Jackson missed his second straight game with a knee injury, and the Ravens aren’t the same without his dynamic playmaking ability.
Tyler Huntley, who was only cleared from concussion protocol a few days ago, started again for Jackson but couldn’t get Baltimore going. He went 17 of 30 for 138 yards.
Baltimore’s J.K. Dobbins ran for 125 yards, and the Ravens rolled up 198 yards rushing. But forced to throw while playing from behind in the fourth, Huntley couldn’t come up with a big play.
Huntley also made a critical mistake in the third quarter, when he was intercepted at the Cleveland 9 by Denzel Ward with the Ravens down 6-3.
Watson then directed a 91-yard scoring drive, delivering his TD strike to Peoples-Jones with 2:10 left.
Without Jackson, the Ravens have been relying on their solid running game, strong defense and Tucker’s trusted leg to keep them in the playoff hunt.
The formula worked the previous two weeks, and despite some offensive issues, Baltimore was positioned to tie it at 6 before halftime when Tucker hooked a 48-yard attempt on the final play of the second quarter.
JACKSON UPDATE
The Ravens have been encouraged by Jackson’s progress and are hoping he’ll return to practice this week and possibly play on Saturday.
Jackson was injured in the first quarter of Baltimore’s 10-9 win over Denver on Dec. 4.
ODDS AND ENDS
Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was credited with 1 1/2 sacks, giving him 13 1/2 this season. ... Ravens coach John Harbaugh dropped to 24-6 vs. the Browns.
Vikings 39, Colts 36
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota completed the biggest comeback in NFL history, erasing a 33-point deficit by beating Indianapolis on Greg Joseph’s 40-yard field goal with three second left in overtime to win the NFC North division in their typical dramatic fashion.
Kirk Cousins passed for 460 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Vikings (11-3), who trailed 36-7 late in the third quarter and became just the third team in league history to win 10 games in a season by eight points or fewer.
The Colts (4-9-1) stumbled onto the infamous side of the list, just ahead of the Houston Oilers in the 1992 postseason. They blew a 32-point lead (35-3) and lost to Buffalo (41-38) in overtime.
According to Sportradar data, the Vikings became only the second team in 1,551 regular-season or playoff games since 1930 that a team trailed by 30 or more points in and won.
The Vikings took this rally all the way to their second possession of overtime. Cousins hit K.J. Osborn — who caught the first score and had a career-high 157 yards — for 15 yards. He found Adam Thielen — who had the second of three fourth-quarter touchdown passes — for 21 yards. Then he threw to Justin Jefferson for 13 yards to move into range.
Ifeadi Odenigbo was called for delay of game for lying on Jefferson to try to keep the Vikings from setting up for the kick, putting Joseph 5 yards closer for the winner.
