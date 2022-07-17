ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Brett Phillips, Randy Arozarena and Francisco Mejía homered as the Tampa Bay Rays, despite losing hot-hitting Harold Ramírez to a broken thumb, beat the Baltimore Orioles 7-5 on Sunday.
Ramírez, who was batting .329 in 77 games as a first baseman/outfielder, was hit in the right thumb by a pitch from Jordan Lyles in the first. Ramírez stayed in the game, scored a run and exited the next inning. He will be re-evaluated in two weeks.
The Rays are 51-41 and hold the top spot in the AL wild-card race. They enter the All-Star break at least 10 games over .500 for the sixth time — they made the playoffs the first five times.
Rougned Odor and Austin Hays homered for Baltimore, which is 46-46 at the break after going 52-110 last season.
Corey Kluber (6-5) gave up four runs and eight hits over six innings to win his third consecutive start. Jason Adam worked the ninth to get this fourth save in five chances.
Phillips, who started the day hitting .060 (5 for 84) since May 24, put the Rays up 6-0 with a three-run homer in the third off Lyles (6-8). It ended Phillips’ 101 at-bat home run drought.
Phillips drew a leadoff walk in the second from Lyles and scored to make it 3-0 on Josh Lowe’s two-out double.
Lyles, coming off four consecutive 100 or more pitch outings, allowed six runs and six hits over 2 2/3 innings. Phillips’ homer ended the righty’s day on his 70th pitch.
Bryan Baker replaced Lyles and struck out all five batters he faced.
Hays made it 7-5 in the eighth when he homered on Pete Fairbanks’ first pitch of the season. The Rays reliever had been out with a right lat strain.
Arozarena hit a two-run homer in the first. He went 2 for 4 and has a .380 batting average (46 for 121) with 13 homers and 29 RBIs in 30 career games against the Orioles.
Kluber hit Anthony Santander in the lower leg leading off the fourth, which keyed a two-run inning that had RBI singles by Adley Rutschman and Ramón Urías. Kluber limited the damage by getting a pair of outs with the bases loaded and one out.
Odor’s two-run homer in the sixth got Baltimore within 6-4. Mejía homered in the bottom half.
TRAINER’S ROOM
Orioles: RHP Félix Bautista injured his right hand Saturday when a hook on an exercise band came loose and the band struck the hand. He warmed up in the bullpen during the eighth inning.
Rays: 1B Yandy Díaz, hit on the left forearm by a pitch Saturday, didn’t play. … Reliever Jalen Beeks (right lower leg tightness) went on the 15-day injured list.
UP NEXT
Orioles: Open a seven-game homestand after the All-Star break against the New York Yankees on Friday night.
Rays: Begin a post All-Star break seven-game road trip Friday night at Kansas City.
Nats 7, Braves 3
WASHINGTON (AP) — Juan Soto and Victor Robles homered, and the Washington beat Atlanta to snap a nine-game losing streak.
Soto, Washington’s lone All-Star who could be traded by the end of the month, hit a solo shot in the eighth inning to extend his on-base streak to a career-high 26 games. The Nationals avoided dropping 10 in a row for the first time since an 11-game skid that spanned the 2008 and 2009 seasons. At 31-63, they have the worst record in the majors at the All-Star break.
Washington hadn’t scored five runs in a game since an 8-7 loss to Pittsburgh on June 29, a loss which started the Nationals’ 1-15 slide entering Sunday.
The Nationals did much of their damage against starter Spencer Strider (4-3) in the second. Ehire Adrianza lined a two-run single to center. Robles followed with his second homer of the season, a fly to left that just sailed into the visitor’s bullpen.
Adrianza added an RBI groundout in the fourth against Strider, who allowed five runs in four innings while striking out four. Maikel Franco’s RBI single in the sixth made it 6-3.
Steve Cishek (1-2) pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings, stranding the potential trying run at second in the fourth inning.
After a doubleheader Wednesday snarled its rotation, Washington opted for a bullpen game. Erasmo Ramirez started and worked three scoreless innings, allowing one hit and striking out two.
Jordan Weems entered in the fourth and allowed four hits in a span of five batters, including RBI doubles by Matt Olson and Adam Duvall, before yielding to Cishek.
TRAINER’S ROOM
Nationals: DH Nelson Cruz (quad tightness) was out of the lineup for the second consecutive game. ... Washington recalled RHP Cory Abbott from Triple-A Rochester and optioned RHP Hunter Harvey to Rochester. Harvey was 0-0 with a 3.18 ERA in seven games. ... RHP Victor Arano (left knee inflammation) threw a scoreless inning with two strikeouts Saturday in his second rehabilitation appearance for Rochester.
Yankees 13, Red Sox 2
NEW YORK (AP) — Gerrit Cole brushed back Rafael Devers and struck out 12, Matt Carpenter drove in three more runs as New York pounded the Red Sox after Boston ace Chris Sale broke his left pinkie finger in the first inning.
The Yankees reached double-digit runs for the 16th time — no other team has more than 10 such games — and cruised into the All-Star break with a major league-best record of 64-28. Their 64 wins matched the 2018 Astros for third-most prior to the break since the All-Star Game began in 1933.
Cole (9-2) dusted Devers off the plate with a low, 99 mph fastball on his first pitch to the third baseman after allowing two homers to him July 7 in Boston. Devers glared at Cole from the dirt, then struck out swinging at a high fastball.
Cole allowed two runs and three hits over seven innings for his fourth straight win.
Aaron Judge singled twice and finished the first half with a major league-leading 33 homers, tied with Roger Maris for the franchise record before the break. Judge reached 33 homers in 89 games while Maris hit 33 in his first 83 games in 1961 on his way to breaking Babe Ruth’s single-season record.
Judge, Anthony Rizzo and DJ LeMahieu were hit by pitches after Cole knocked down Devers. LeMahieu was in considerable pain after being hit in the left elbow during the eighth inning and left the game, but manager Aaron Boone said there wasn’t an injury concern.
Carpenter had an RBI groundout in a three-run first inning and added a two-run double in an eight-run fourth. Carpenter drove in 10 runs over the final two games of the first half and has 34 RBIs in 31 games since joining the Yankees on May 26.
Tim Locastro hit a two-run homer off Jake Diekman in the fourth. On the one-year anniversary of suffering a torn ACL in his right knee crashing into a wall in foul territory against Boston, Locastro went 3 for 5 and stole two bases.
LeMahieu and Judge started New York’s big inning with RBI singles and then scored on Carpenter’s double.
Aaron Hicks hit a pair of RBI singles, including the hit that fractured Sale’s left pinkie. Sale yelled in pain and exited after attempting to field Hicks’ 106.7 mph liner.
Joey Gallo tacked on a two-run homer after entering as defensive replacement in the seventh.
Sale (0-1) was making his second start since returning from a fractured right rib that he sustained working out on his own during the major league lockout.
Devers went 0 for 3 after homering on the first pitch he saw in the previous two games.
Rookie Jeter Downs hit a two-run homer off Cole in the third and also singled. The homer was his first in the majors.
The Red Sox concluded an inconsistent first half with their sixth loss in seven games and finished the first half on a 6-14 slide, dropping 16 1/2 games behind the Yankees in the AL East. Before slumping since June 27, Boston won 19 of 23 games.
Sale allowed three runs and two hits in 2/3 of an inning. After Sale exited, the Red Sox used every reliever except Austin Davis.
WOWED BY DOMINGUEZ
Boone said he saw video of Jasson Dominguez’s homer at Saturday’s All-Star Futures Game at Dodger Stadium.
Dominguez, at 19 the youngest AL prospect at the game, hit a tying homer with a 415-foot drive on a slider at the letters.
“It’s front door, Dodger Stadium,” Boone said. “Pretty good for a young man.”
Dominguez, signed by the Yankees as an international free agent in 2019, was promoted from Low-A Tampa to High-A Hudson Valley on Thursday.
TRAINER’S ROOM
Red Sox: LHP Rich Hill (left knee sprain) threw 35 pitches in a bullpen session Saturday.
Yankees: RHP Ron Marinaccio (right shoulder inflammation) struck out two and threw 23 pitches in his first rehab appearance for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre.
UP NEXT
Red Sox: RHP Nathan Eovaldi (4-2, 3.34 ERA) is expected to start the opener of a three-game series at Fenway Park against Toronto on Friday.
Yankees: Head to Houston for a day-night doubleheader Thursday made necessary because the lockout postponed their originally scheduled season-opening road trip.
