Athletics Rays Baseball

Tampa Bay relief pitcher Kevin Kelly, right, is congratulated by catcher Francisco Mejia after getting the save in Saturday’s 11-0 win over Oakland.

 AP PHOTO

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays extended Major League Baseball’s best start in 20 years behind Jeffrey Springs’ seven innings of three-hit ball and Randy Arozarena’s four RBIs, routing the Oakland Athletics 11-0 Saturday for an 8-0 record.


