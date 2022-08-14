ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Drew Rasmussen took a perfect game into the ninth inning, and the Tampa Bay Rays expanded their lead over Baltimore for the final AL wild card to 1 1/2 games with a 4-1 victory over the Orioles on Sunday.
Rasmussen allowed his first baserunner when Jorge Mateo doubled down the left-field line on the first pitch of the ninth. Mateo, who went 5 for 5 on Friday night, later scored on a Rasmussen wild pitch.
The right-hander struck out seven in the longest outing of his career. He threw 62 of 87 pitches for strikes.
Jason Adam got two outs for his sixth save, finishing a one-hitter.
Rasmussen (7-4) struck out Rougned Odor on a 2-2 pitch to end an eight-pitch at-bat for the second out in the eighth.
Baltimore’s Adley Rutschman flew out to the warning track in center in the first. Former Ray Brett Phillips had a hard drive buzz Rasmussen with two outs in the sixth, but shortstop Taylor Walls fielded the ball and threw to first for the out.
Rasmussen was coming off three no-hit innings in his previous start Aug, 7 at Detroit, an abbreviated outing to manage his workload for the season. His longest career start had been seven innings on June 4 against the Chicago White Sox.
There hasn’t been a perfect game in the majors since Seattle’s Felix Hernandez accomplished the feat at home against the Rays on Aug. 15, 2012.
Tampa Bay has never thrown a perfect game. Matt Garza has only Rays no-hitter, coming on July 26, 2010, at Tropicana Field against Detroit.
Randy Arozarena hit a three-run homer off Jordan Lyles (9-9) with two out in the third. Arozarena has 15 homers and 38 RBIs in 37 games against Baltimore. It was his second home run in 10 at-bats off Lyles.
Lyles was charged with four runs and five hits in 4 1/3 innings. He had won his last three starts.
David Peralta hit an RBI single in the fifth off Joey Krehbiel, who replaced Lyles with two on.
TRAINER’S ROOM
Orioles: 1B Ryan Mountcastle rested. He is day to day after he was hit on his left hand by a pitch on Saturday. ... RHP Tyler Wells (lower left side discomfort) has started a throwing program. ... LHP Alexander Wells (left elbow inflammation) had his rehab assignment moved from the FCL Orioles to Double-A Bowie.
Rays: SS Wander Franco (right hamate bone) said he will join Triple-A Durham to start a rehab assignment Tuesday. ... 2B Brandon Lowe (shoulder) was out of the lineup for the second consecutive day.
UP NEXT
Orioles: RHP Kyle Bradish (1-4) will face Toronto and LHP Yusei Kikuchi (4-6) on Monday night.
Rays: LHP Ryan Yarbrough (0-7) will start or follow an opener against the New York Yankees on Monday night. RHP Gerrit Cole (9-4) will start for the AL East-leading Yankees.
Guardians 7
Blue Jays 2
TORONTO (AP) — Shane Bieber pitched seven innings to win his fourth straight start, matching the longest winning streak of his career, Amed Rosario homered and Cleveland beat Toronto.
Rosario went 3 for 4 with a walk, two RBIs and three runs scored. Owen Miller had two doubles and Austin Hedges drove in a pair as the AL Central leaders won for the seventh time in eight games. Cleveland’s season-high, six-game winning streak was snapped in Saturday’s 2-1 loss.
Bieber (8-6) allowed two runs and eight hits, equaling a four-game winning streak from June 17 to July 3, 2018. He walked none and struck out six.
Trevor Stephan struck out two in the eighth and Emmanuel Clase finished.
Toronto lost two of three to Cleveland and scored just four runs in the series. The Blue Jays had three hits in the first inning but scored one run, stranding runners at second and third.
Blue Jays right-hander Kevin Gausman, chosen AL player of the week last week after pitching 14 scoreless innings in starts at Tampa Bay and Minnesota, couldn’t keep his streak going at home. Rosario connected on a one-out drive in the first for his eighth homer.
Gausman (8-9) allowed five runs and nine hits in 4 2/3 innings. He walked one and struck out five.
A wild pitch cost Gausman in the fifth, allowing Rosario to advance to scoring position and come home on Josh Naylor’s single. The Blue Jays also made an errant throw on Tyler Freeman’s stolen base attempt in the fourth and, on the next play, right fielder Cavan Biggio couldn’t get to Hedges’ fly ball down the line. The ball dropped for an RBI double.
Teoscar Hernández tied it in the bottom half with an RBI double, but Hedges made it 2-1 with an RBI single in the second, then doubled home a run in the fourth.
Naylor hit an RBI single in the fifth before Miller chased Gausman with a two-out RBI double.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. cut it to 5-2 with an RBI grounder in the fifth. Guerrero finished 0 for 4, ending his career-best hitting streak at 22. He grounded out to third to end the seventh, stranding runners at first and second.
Rosario and José Ramirez hit RBI singles off Trent Thornton in the ninth.
TRAINER’S ROOM
Blue Jays: SS Bo Bichette (rest) was held out of the starting lineup. Bichette has played in 111 of Toronto’s 113 games.
ROAD WARRIOR
Cleveland has won nine of Bieber’s past 11 road starts.
UP NEXT
Guardians: RHP Aaron Civale starts Game 1 of Monday’s doubleheader against Detroit. His opponent will be RHP Drew Hutchison (1-6, 4.45). Cleveland has not named a starter for Game 2, when RHP Bryan Garcia (0-0, 2.35) is scheduled to start for the Tigers.
Blue Jays: LHP Yusei Kikuchi (4-6, 5.13) starts Monday against Baltimore RHP Kyle Bradish (1-4, 6.42). Kikuchi is 0-2 with a 9.00 ERA in two starts against the Orioles this season.
Astros 6, A’s 3
HOUSTON (AP) — Cristian Javier threw six shutout innings, Alex Bregman hit a two-run homer and Houston swept Oakland.
Bregman’s 16th homer against Cole Irvin (6-10) was his second straight day with a two-run shot in the first. He also hit an RBI double in the seventh.
Jose Altuve doubled home two runs in the second as the AL West leaders built a big early lead in their fourth consecutive victory.
Javier (7-8) allowed one single and walked three in his first win since July 1. He was 0-5 with a 4.40 ERA in his previous six starts.
The Astros led 6-1 in the ninth before Rafael Montero allowed a run on a groundout by Jonah Bride. Montero walked Cal Stevenson to leave runners at first and second, and closer Ryan Pressly took over.
Sean Murphy grounded into a force play before Tony Kemp singled home Stevenson. But Pressly retired Vimael Machín on a groundout to get his 23rd save.
It’s the eighth consecutive loss for the AL-worst Athletics, their longest skid since dropping a season-worst 10 in a row from May 30-June 10.
Irvin yielded five runs and eight hits in six innings in his third straight loss.
Christian Vázquez helped Houston pad the lead with an RBI single in the sixth, and Bregman’s run-scoring double made it 6-0 in the seventh.
Bride singled with two outs in the second and Javier walked a batter in the third and fourth innings, but the Athletics couldn’t string anything together against him.
The Athletics didn’t get their second hit until Nick Allen hit a leadoff homer against Will Smith in the eighth.
UVALDE STRONG
The Astros chartered 10 buses to bring 500 family members and friends of the victims of the May 24 mass shooting at a Uvalde elementary school to the game.
The group attended a pregame event where manager Dusty Baker, Altuve, Bregman and right-hander Lance McCullers spoke and answered questions.
A little girl who was at the school at the time of the shooting didn’t have a question for Altuve, but rather a request. Wearing a shirt that read “Team Altuve,” she asked the star second baseman to hit a home run for her.
The 500 people were part of a group of about 3,000 from Uvalde who received free tickets from the Astros to attend the game. The team had several fundraising efforts at Sunday’s game with all the proceeds going to help those affected by the shooting.
Baker said he hoped the day could provide the families a small distraction as they continue to deal with the tragedy.
“This is what we’re here for,” he said. “We’re not only here to play ball for our town, for ourselves, for our teammates, we’re here to aid the healing of people.”
UP NEXT
Athletics: James Kaprielian (3-6, 4.38 ERA) will start for Oakland on Monday night in the opener of a four-game series at Texas. Glenn Otto (4-8, 5.20 ERA) pitches for the Rangers.
Astros: Jose Urquidy (11-4, 3.85 ERA) opposes Chicago’s Johnny Cueto (4-5, 2.91 ERA) when the Astros open a four-game series at the White Sox on Monday night.
