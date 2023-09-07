There will be no rematch in the Bayside Conference volleyball championship this year.
Oh, defending North and overall conference champion Queen Anne’s County High should again be one of the Bayside’s best. The other half of last year’s title match, North Dorchester, hasn’t exactly fallen on hard times, and also figures to have another strong season.
But with volleyball returning to Mardela this season, North Dorchester was moved from the South Bayside to the North — where it competes in every other sport it has — making the division possibly as tough as it’s ever been.
“Kent Island’s pretty heavy,” said Queen Anne’s head coach Nevada Brice, who twice last season watched her team defeat the Bucs in five sets, including a come-from-behind victory in the Class 2A East Region II championship. “And North Dorchester. … I hope these other North Bayside teams don’t forget about them.”
“I think you’re not going to have to count out Easton and North Caroline,” Kent Island head coach Glenn Brainer said. “And North Dorchester, for a smaller school she (head coach Carol Hubbard) does a great job.”
“It should be very good,” North Caroline head coach Amanda Vanskiver added of the North. “Both good and terrifying.”
While North Dorchester will be a new opponent for the North’s 2A schools, the division will also have a new face on the sideline this fall, as James Foo takes over as head coach at Easton after Jen Powell stepped down unexpectedly after 17 seasons.
Here’s a look at this year’s teams.
Colonel RichardsonHead Coach: Lesley Staehli.
Who’s Where: Jazmine Meredith (Sr., SET/OH); Tyla Dickerson (Sr., OH); Eileen Johnson (Sr., MH); Kendall Sann (Sr., SET/H); Faith Thomas (Sr., DEF); Emily Burke (Sr., MH); Montana Davis (Jr., LIB); Kylie Rhinehart (Jr., OH); Madison Shufelt (Jr., SET); Anijah Hammond (Jr., SET/MH); Takaila Rich (Jr., OH); Alohna Lynch (Jr., SET); Kailey Cummings (Jr., MH); Jazmir Jackson (So., MH); Aubrey Taylor (So., DEF); Emma Brewer (So., DEF).
Outlook: Staehli will look to build around Dickerson, Meredith and Johnson, who were all-North Bayside honorable-mention picks a year ago.
A healthy portion of the squad was on the softball team that reached the 1A East Region I championship in the spring so they know how to win.
“The talent’s there,” Staehli said. “Once they start clicking they’re going to be good. They’ve just got to get rid of that softball swing. I’ve got all softball girls; (they need to) go to that volleyball swing. We’ll get there.”
EastonHead Coach: James Foo.
Who’s Where: Ayden Jimenez (Sr., OH); Bree Stevens (Jr., MH); Faith Walstrum (Sr., LIB); Kaleigh Hammond (Sr., MH); Siang Sama (Sr., OH); Taylor Rash (Sr., DEF); Hannah Webster (Sr., RSH); Parker Jimenez (So., SET); Mary Claire O’Connor (So., OH); Annie Whelan (Jr., RSH); Ava Beck (So., DEF); Kennedy Grove (Jr., DEF).
Outlook: Sam Mason, the North Bayside’s co-player of the year last season, has graduated, but Ayden Jimenez, Kaleigh Hammond and Bree Stevens, who all received all-North recognition last season, return.
“I’m very lucky. I have big shoes to fill taking over a very nice program that coach Powell has developed,” Foo said. “I’m working with a bunch of kids who are willing to learn. We’re doing things a little bit different. I have a lot of new things that I’m showing them. I think we’ll do quite well. But I guess it depends on how fast we are learning. I’m showing them a lot of stuff that they’re not familiar with. But it’s working.”
It worked during Tuesday’s season opener, as the Warriors swept James M. Bennett, 25-16, 25-16, 25-11.
Kent IslandHead Coach: Glenn Brainer.
Who’s Where: Kendra Coffey (Sr., SET); Lilli Dauses (Sr., MH); Taylor Harding (Sr., DEF); Melanie Murphy (Sr., LIB); MacKenzie Smith (Sr., MH); Rylie Corn (Jr., OH); Alaina Dlabich (Jr., SET/H); Abbigail Fisher (Jr., LIB); Gianna King (Jr., OH); Macayla Kirk (Jr., OH); Emiley Mayo (Jr., DEF); Gabby Polk (Jr., SET); Kennedy Quevedo (Jr., DEF); Lauren Wigglesworth (Jr., MH); Alana Van Ornum (So., OH).
Outlook: The Bucs had Queen Anne’s on the ropes twice last season before losing the regular-season finale and the 2A East Region II title match in five games.
“That’s something we need to move on from,” said Brainer, who begins his fifth year as head coach.
Four starters return from last year’s 11-4 team, including first-team All-North picks Dauses and Murphy. That duo along with fellow starters King and Kirk should again make Kent Island a contender in the North and region.
“We’ve got some talent,” Brainer said. “Whether we’ll be as good as we were last year, I don’t know. You never know how things are going to shake out.”
North CarolineHead Coach: Amanda Vanskiver.
Who’s Where: Julie Christopher (Sr., SET); Anna Hutchison (Sr., RSH); Brooke Gauck (Sr., LIB); Morgan Rizer (Sr., MH); Julia Myers (Sr., OH); Riley Walstrum (Sr., OH); Ali Thomason (Sr., DEF); Mariah Price (Jr., RSH); Ashley Kercheval (Jr., MH); Tamara Holloway (So., MH).
Outlook: “We’re ready I think,” Vanskiver said.
The Bulldogs graduated Zoe Fretterd, the North Bayside co-player of the year, but return seven seniors and five juniors, including Hutchison, an all-North first-team pick last season, and Rizer and Walstrum, who were also all-North choices.
And though there’s plenty of experience on the team, Vanskiver’s biggest concern is avoiding a repeat of last year, when the Bulldogs had a tendency to fall behind early and play catch-up the rest of the match.
“They’re starting off really strong, so I’m feeling really good,” Vanskiver said. “But we have to start strong every match. And be mentally tough.”
North DorchesterHead Coach: Carol Hubbard.
Who’s Where: Maggie Hubbard (Sr., MH); Katelyn Hopkins (Jr., SET); Brooke Outten (Jr., OH); Emily Freeman (Jr., MH); Lexi Lednum (Jr., RSH); Maddie Nagel (Sr., OH); Mackenzie Lewis (Sr., LIB); Haleigh Leonard (Sr., OH); Zoey Willey (So., RSH); Jules Vroman (So., RSH); Alissa Bickling (So., OH).
Outlook: The Eagles return six from last season’s team that won its first 14 matches en route to winning its first division title before losing to Queen Anne’s in the Bayside championship, and Snow Hill in the 1A East Region I final.
“I’ll be honest with you I was a little apprehensive coming into this year,” said Coach Hubbard, whose team finished 15-3 a year ago. “But the girls have definitely stepped up and exceeded my expectations. I’m happy with what we’ve seen so far.”
Queen Anne’sHead Coach: Nevada Brice.
Who’s Where: Autumn Huber (Sr., LIB); Baillie Pinder (Sr., MH); Caroline Taylor (Sr., OH); Kayce Titus (Sr., SET); Sydney Pinder (So., MH); Mackenzie Doyle (Sr., OH); Jensen Nutleey (PH); Jory Long (So., SET).
Outlook: The Lions weren’t only the Bayside’s winningest team a year ago — going 17-1 — but were also perhaps the toughest mentally. Queen Anne’s rallied from a 2-0 hole to defeat Kent Island in the regular-season finale, then came back from a 2-1 deficit to beat the Bucs for its secomd straight regional title.
This year’s goal?
“They want to take it to the end,” said Brice, whose team’s unbeaten run ended in last year’s state quarterfinals. “They want to go to states; the championship.”
The talent and motivation certainly looks to be in place.
Taylor, Pinder and Titus, all first-team North Bayside selections a year ago, are back, as are Pinder and Huber. Then there are the new faces.
“The fillers are coming in now from all the travel clubs,” Brice said. “It’s nice to see a few girls who have been touching a volleyball for a few years.”
The Lions will continue their one-match-at-a-time approach, then push for another North and division title before bidding to become the first Bayside school to win a state volleyball championship since North Caroline won the 1A title in 1990.
“They’re the most motivated group of kids that I’ve ever coached,” Brice said. “Self motivated. They want to do well for each other. And that makes a big difference on the volleyball court and even our practices.
“I think they have it all,” Brice continued. “We still start at the basics, our foundations, and we really focus on our mental game. I know they have the skill. We’ve seen it throughout the year. But I think the biggest part, especially with volleyball, is that mental game.”
GunstonHead Coach: David Henry.
Who’s Where: Jessica Hammond (Sr., LIB); Phoebe Kelly (Jr., OH); Emma Nkanza (So., SET/RSH); Scotia Hopper (Fr., SET); Mia Walker (Jr., MH); Liv Labrador (Fr., OH); Kate Andrews (So., MH); Olivia Arthur (Jr., RSH); Chloe Bennett (Fr., LIB/RSH).
Outlook: The Herons have already matched last year’s win total with Wednesday’s 3-0 sweep of Key School, and Henry starts his second year thinking the potential is there for more.
“Tight-knit group, lots of potential,” said Henry, who will be assisted by Jill Labrador. “I think they’ll be a good team if they’re hitting on all cylinders.”
Gunston competes in the four-team Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference, which also includes Saints Peter and Paul, Salisbury Christian and Worcester Prep.
Editor’s Note: Information on Kent County and Saints Peter and Paul was unavailable at presstime.
