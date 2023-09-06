It lost a heartbreaker in last year’s Bayside Conference championship, falling to Washington with a little over a minute left in overtime.
It suffered an harsher loss in the Class 2A state semifinals, coming up a goal short in a shootout against Manchester Valley.
“I couldn’t lose that game if I played it a hundred times I don’t think,” Kent Island High head field hockey coach Laura Harding said with a slight laugh. “It was a tough loss.”
Then came graduation and the Buccaneers lost the entire middle of their team. Gone from the center of the midfield are North Bayside Player of the Year Megan Carpenter — now at the University of Massachusetts — and Kelsey Cavanaugh. Gone are center forward standouts Brookey Betcher and Ava Ravanbakhsh, both first-team all-North Bayside picks. And gone are goalie Allie Cimaglia and center back Brianna Riska, another pair of all-North first-team choices.
But as Kent Island takes aim at a fifth consecutive North Bayside title — excluding the COVID-19 cancelled 2020 season — there isn’t a loss of talent or optimism around the team.
“I still think we’re going to be very good and very competitive because my younger kids are really strong,” said Harding, who begins her third season as Bucs head coach. “All the sophomores and the freshmen all played year-round for Freedom (Field Hockey). And then I have pretty good juniors and seniors mixed in there.”
Joining the mix again for the North title — and possibly the conference and regional crowns — is Queen Anne’s, which graduated four first-team All-North selections from a year ago, but has plenty of talent under the direction of longtime head coach Shana Corder. Easton’s speed and youth could make for a three-team race in the division, while Saints Peter and Paul eyes its third Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference championship in four years with one of the area’s top midfields.
Here’s a look at this year’s teams:
Easton
Head Coach: Kim Gibbons-Neff.
Who’s Where: Goalie: Megan Amoia (Sr.); Alli Newman (Jr.); Defense: Selene Wagner (Sr.); Sydney Johnson (Sr.); Lea Boutte (Jr.); Sammy Townsend (So.); Elisabeth Johnson (So.); Midfield: Emily Branic (Sr.); Stella Kabler (So.); Kadence McGuckin (So.); Addison Knox (Fr.); Ryann Quicke (Fr.); Forward: Jordan Regan (Sr.); Olivia Orrell (Jr.); Maedy Leitzer (Jr.); Georgia Spies (Fr.).
Outlook: The Warriors graduated six who earned all-North Bayside honors a year ago, including first-team picks Maddi Spies — now playing club at the University of Maryland — Ella Chandler and Anna Mooney. And though Gibbons-Neff entered her second year thinking she was facing a major rebuild, her opinion has changed during the preseason.
“At first I thought it might be a growing year because we are so young,” Gibbons-Neff said. “But the more I see them at practices, the talent is there and they’re really starting to work together as a team. So my expectations are really high this year with this group.”
The two-time defending Class 2A East Region II champions also appear to have more speed than a year ago, led by Branic, who along with Regan should again give Easton a nice one-two punch up front. Amoia and Newman look to fill the pads left by Aubrey Lavezzo.
A strong looking freshman class has further bolstered Gibbons-Neff’s optimism.
“They are really talented,” she said. “They are very eager and just passionate to play.”
Kent County
Head Coach: Suzie Wright-Taylor.
Who’s Where: Goalie: Jaci Manning (Sr.); Defense: Taylor Strong (Fr.); Tess Fuchs (So.); Addisyn Litton (Sr.); Aisling Bonass (So.); Midfield: Carly King (Sr.); Eliza Loller (Fr.); Drew Davis (Sr.); Forwards: Skylar Mitchell (Fr.); McKenna Messick (So.); Grace Gerstung (So.); Kate Cannon (Jr.).
Outlook: The Trojans only have 12 players on the roster, and are not deep in experience. Wright-Taylor said there are players in eighth grade who could help next year, but whether they will go to Kent is a continuing question, since several have opted to go to other schools in recent years.
“It’s definitely an instructional year,” Wright-Taylor said. “We’re hoping for some positives. On the level they’re on, I have seen improvement through preseason.”
There were positives during scrimmages against Bohemia Manor and North East. Kent lost both games, “but we scored more goals than we did all last season. So I’m going to take that as a bonus,” Wright-Taylor said.
Kent Island
Head Coach: Laura Harding.
Who’s Where: Goalie: Maggie Holson (Sr.); Brynja Petursson (Fr.); Defense: Lina Donoway (Sr.); Abby Roney (Sr.); Rylie Lowe (Sr.); Makenzie Guidry (Jr.); Sam Judge (Sr.); Kayden Young (Sr.); Emma Fleshman (Jr.); Emma Wackowski (So.); Midfield: Lilly Snyder (Fr.); Rita Yost (So.); Rhianna Hoffner (Sr.); Sydney Cox (Jr.); Jamie Tranquill (Sr.); Forwards: Willow Yost (So.); Izzie Talbott (Jr.); Audrey Fleshman (Fr.); Madison Jordan (Jr.); Ellie Burnside (Jr.); Caroline Levin (Jr.); Sadie Latchaw (Jr.).
Outlook: Despite their heavy losses, the Bucs are in position to challenge for their 11th division title in 13 years.
The midfield looks strong. Tranquill, a first-team all-North pick, returns with all-North returnees Hoffner — who moves into Carpenter’s center mid spot — and Rita Yost. Willow Yost — Rita’s twin sister — is part of forward line that again includes Latchaw.
There’s been a healthy back-and-forth battle for the starting goalie spot, where Harding said Holson and Petursson will see time. The defense is loaded and deep, and there’s speed and endurance all over the field.
“I lost a lot of big players, but I think my young ones are going to fill OK,” Harding said.
Queen Anne’s
Head Coach: Shana Corder.
Who’s Where: Goalie: Cassidy Alexander (So.); Defense: Abbi Denes (Sr.); Molly Holthaus (Sr.); Julia Reburn (Sr.); Midfield: Faith Novak (Sr.); Ellee McLean (Jr.); Ava Fields (Jr.); Haley Cole (So.); Forwards: Gabrielle Scully (Sr.); Maddie Pavlick (Sr.); Emily Keppler (Sr.).
Outlook: Like rivals Kent Island and Easton, the Lions also lost a lot through graduation, as first-team all-North picks Brenna McLean, Alyssa Riggleman and Charlotte Dyer are gone.
But first-team selections Scully, Queen Anne’s leading scorer from a year ago, returns along with four-year starters Denes, Reburn and Novak. That combination, along with Alexander in goal, should have the Lions contending for their first North title since 2017.
“We’re very defensively strong,” said Corder, who begins her 11th season at the helm. “Cassidy Alexander is just an amazing goalkeeper. I can’t wait to see what her future holds.
“I’m really leaning on the seniors to lead the girls,” Corder continued. “If they stay healthy, I’m hoping for a very good year.”
It figures to be a tough year early, as the Lions open their home schedule against defending Class 1A state champion Pocomoke, and has dates with perennial Delaware powers Delmar and Cape Henlopen in an early season invitational.
“We’re doing that for experience,” Corder said. “I want my kids to see that level.”
St. Michaels
Head Coach: Karen Hopkins.
Who’s Where: Goalie: Oliva Petrick (So.); Defense: Brynn Lizewski (Jr.); Phoebe Cole (Jr.); Reagan Wibberley (So.); Campbell Gowe (Sr.); Midfield: Molly Genrich (Jr.); Madeline Dunker (Jr.); Claire Bieber (Jr.); Forwards: Tess Weller (So.); Karina Mazur (Jr.); Katie Jenkins (Sr.).
Outlook: The Saints graduated four from last year’s 4-9 team, including defenders Jesse Watts and first-team All-North pick Mackenzie Fox. Hopkins praised Gowe, who anchors the defense, and called Jenkins, “a force to be reckoned with when carrying the ball downfield.”
A split at the Anne Arundel tournament last Saturday offered encouraging signs, but it also showed what needs work.
“I’m excited and hopeful about what this team can bring skills wise and heart wise,” Hopkins said.
Saints Peter & Paul
Head Coach: Debbie McQuaid.
Who’s Where: Goalie: CC O’Connor (Jr.); Maddie Maloney (Jr.); Defense: Mackenzie Foster (Fr.); Lucy Rankin (So.); Kat Murphy (Jr.); Julia Spero (Fr.); Schuyler Gary (Sr.); Midfield: Ginnie Webb (Sr.); Angie Webb (Fr.); Morgan Quade (Sr.); Forwards: Jules Stepp (So.); Kate Sweeney (Fr.); Cadence Kelley (Sr.) Emmary Sweeney (Sr.).
Outlook: The mercurial Evelyn Murphy, who seemed to be everywhere the ball was, graduated from last year’s 10-1 team that won its second ESIAC championship in three years. But the Sabres again have one of the area’s top midfields, with Gennie Webb, who is headed to Virginia Commonwealth, younger sister Angie Webb, and three-sport star Morgan Quade, who is bound for Loyola to play lacrosse.
The forward line looks strong with the return of Stepp and Kelley, and the defense figures to again be solid led by Murphy and Rankin.
Sts. Peter & Paul has two new goalies, with O’Connor, who McQuaid said will also play in the field, and Maloney, who played goalie for the boys’ ice hockey team last season.
“Couple of adjustments and she’ll be fine,” McQuaid said of Maloney, who will be tutored by assistant Missy Cannon.
With the ESIAC down to just three teams (SSPP, Gunston, Delmarva Christian) — Worcester Prep dropped its program — McQuaid has scheduled the likes of St. Mary’s, Severn and Friends.
McQuaid was encouraged by the turnout of 10 freshmen, and knows her and Cannon will be doing a lot of teaching.
“My worry is off the bench because their really green,” McQuaid said of some of her freshmen. “We have to stay injury free. Time will get the new freshmen up to speed. We have a good backbone. It’s just the young ones need to have some game experience to learn.”
Gunston
Head Coach: Yvonne Gizelle.
Who’s Where: Goalie: Sophia Kent (Sr.); Defense: Samantha Jayne (Sr.); Sydney Kim (So.); Midfield: Victoria MacGlashan (Jr.); Tori Nessly (Jr.); Caitlin Myers (Sr.); Layla Kent (So.); Forwards: Anna Szwaja (Sr.); Grace Shepherd (Jr.); Gabi Shepherd (Fr.); Abbie Houseknecht (Sr.).
Outlook: The Herons went 7-2 last season and reached the ESIAC championship game for the first time in Gizelle’s four years as head coach.
Sophia Kent, who was outstanding in handing Sts. Peter & Paul its lone loss last year, returns in goal. Jayne, Szwaja, Grace Shepherd and Layla Kent — Sophia’s younger sister — are also back and should help push for a return trip to the conference final.
“I think we look strong,” said Gizelle, whose team won its scrimmage last week. “Grace Shepherd was the shining star, so I’m optimistic.”
Editor’s Note: Molly Elliott takes over as head coach at North Caroline. No further information was available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.