NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball

Iowa’s Caitlin Clark, right, set an NCAA Tournament record by scoring 191 points over Iowa’s six games, surpassing Sheryl Swoopes’ 177 points for Texas Tech in 1993 — and Glen Rice’s 184 for Michigan in the 1989 men’s tournament.

 AP PHOTO

DALLAS (AP) — This year’s record-breaking women’s NCAA Tournament featured breakout stars, upsets and capped with the flamboyant Kim Mulkey leading LSU to its first basketball championship.


Follow me on Twitter @Bill_Haufe. Email me at bhaufe@stardem.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.