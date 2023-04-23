LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James and the Lakers came out in front of this franchise’s first sellout playoff crowd in a decade and immediately produced one of the greatest first quarters in team history.
Los Angeles leaped to a 35-9 lead amidst one raucous ovation after another from fans eager for a return to the Lakers’ tradition of playoff success.
After all those first-quarter fireworks, not even Ja Morant could carry the Memphis Grizzlies all the way back to prevent the Lakers from seizing Game 3.
Anthony Davis had 31 points and 17 rebounds, James finished with 25 points after Dillon Brooks was ejected for striking him in the groin, and Los Angeles survived Morant’s 24-point fourth quarter to beat the Grizzlies 111-101 Saturday night for a 2-1 lead in their first-round playoff series.
Rui Hachimura scored 16 points in another strong effort off the bench for the seventh-seeded Lakers, who came out impressively in this long-awaited return to a true playoff atmosphere for a franchise with 17 titles. Los Angeles tied an NBA record by taking a 26-point lead into the second quarter, and Memphis couldn’t get closer than 13 points until the final two minutes.
Brooks was ejected 17 seconds into the second half after the Memphis agitator struck James in the groin while guarding him near midcourt. While the top scorer in NBA history rolled on the court in pain, officials tossed Brooks after a brief video review — and James stood up and led the Lakers to victory.
“I didn’t make a statement,” James said. “I’ve been doing this too long. I’m not making any statements. We had the opportunity to come home and play well on our home floor, and we did that. No statement was made. We just wanted to play well, and we got a win. I don’t need to make statements.”
Game 4 is Monday night in Los Angeles.
Morant scored 45 points in his return from a one-game absence with a sore right hand, even scoring 22 consecutive points for the Grizz during his stunning fourth quarter while they attempted to rally from an early 29-point deficit. He wore a black brace and padding on his hand and appeared tentative early, but eventually found his usual unguardable form.
Morant also had 13 assists and nine rebounds, but second-seeded Memphis couldn’t fully recover after the lowest-scoring first quarter in franchise history.
“I think we won by double digits in the last three quarters, so obviously that first quarter pretty much hurt us,” Morant said. “(I) feel pretty good, man. Obviously some stuff you’ve just got to play through and tolerate. … In that fourth quarter, I was just trying to win the game. Got it going pretty good, making shots, and just couldn’t get it over that hump.”
With the Lakers’ sellout crowd booing his every move, Brooks had just seven points on 3-for-13 shooting before his ejection. He drew the Lakers fans’ ire for his behavior during and after Game 2, when the 27-year-old Brooks called the 38-year-old James “old” and belittled James’ abilities.
Brooks declined to speak to reporters after the game. Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins only commented tersely on Brooks’ ejection: “Officials made a call.”
This rivalry stayed chippy in the third quarter, with Lakers forward Hachimura getting a technical foul for a furious reaction to a foul.
Aside from the physical play, the Lakers were in control of Game 3 until the Grizzlies made it mildly interesting late, never getting closer than nine points.
“First quarter, I thought we were playing hard, (but) our offense significantly impacted our defensive ability,” Jenkins said. “The way our guys fought for quarters 2, 3 and 4 showed a lot of great resiliency. We’ve got to learn to get better from this. Adversity is going to bring out the best in us.”
Desmond Bane scored 18 points for the Grizzlies.
Lakers fans ripped into Brooks in pregame warmups and each time he touched the ball before his ejection. More importantly, the Lakers played with a similar edge from the opening tip.
The Grizzlies flailed offensively in the first quarter, going 3 for 25 with six turnovers. Brooks was particularly bad, missing 10 of his first 12 shots and making little impact on defense.
“I thought our crowd was phenomenal,” Lakers coach Darvin Ham said. “Really felt them in the building. Thank God we gave them something to cheer about, the way we came out.”
TIP-INS
Grizzlies: Brooks is the only player in franchise history to be ejected from multiple playoff games. He has been ejected six times in his six-year career, and he served two suspensions this season for an accumulation of technical fouls. ... Their nine points in the first quarter were the fewest scored by any NBA team in any quarter this season.
Lakers: D’Angelo Russell scored 17 points. He had a four-point play in the first quarter, the Lakers’ first such play in a postseason game since Kobe Bryant did it in 2009. ... The 17-time NBA champions’ last playoff game with a full crowd was in 2013. The Lakers missed the next six ensuing postseasons, and their 2020 championship run occurred in the Florida bubble. They hosted three first-round games in 2021 with a half-full arena due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Heat 121, Bucks 99
MIAMI (AP) — Jimmy Butler took a hard fall. Victor Oladipo took a harder one. And Miami still found a way to knock off Milwaukee, reclaiming the lead in their Eastern Conference playoff series.
Butler scored 30 points before leaving with a sore glute, leading the eighth-seeded Heat past the top-seeded Bucks on Saturday night for a 2-1 lead in their first-round playoff series.
But what should have been a celebratory postgame — big win, series lead, halfway to upsetting the NBA’s top overall seed — was anything but, after Oladipo left in the fourth quarter after a knee injury that had the Heat fearing very bad news.
“I feel probably like how everybody feels,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “It was a great win, but when you see a player go down like that — especially a player like Vic who’s gone through so much in the last three years ... that’s definitely not a good feeling.”
Injuries have now become the biggest story in this series. The Bucks were without two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo for a second consecutive game because of a bruised lower back, an injury he suffered in Game 1. The Heat were already without Tyler Herro because of a broken right hand, also from Game 1.
Butler wasn’t moving well, and Oladipo’s situation — even without the Heat offering an initial diagnosis yet — did not seem good, based on the instant reaction of disbelief from teammates and staffers who rushed to his side as he grabbed at the knee.
“We’re all praying for the best,” said Heat guard Duncan Robinson, who scored 20 points on his 29th birthday for Miami. Kyle Lowry scored 15 for the Heat.
Khris Middleton scored 23 points, Jrue Holiday added 19 and Grayson Allen scored 14 for Milwaukee.
Game 4 is in Miami on Monday night, when the Heat will aim for a 3-1 lead. Miami took Game 1, Milwaukee took Game 2, Miami won Game 3 and now it’ll be the Bucks looking for another bounce-back.
“We need to be better,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. “Like I said, give them credit. They played well. We need to be better. We need to deal with a lot of things better. That’ll be the challenge going into the next game.”
With the win, the Heat are halfway to what would be a stunner — a No. 8 seed over a No. 1 seed, something that’s happened only five times since the NBA went to the 16-team playoff format in 1984.
Those who pulled it off: Denver over Seattle 3-2 in 1994, New York over Miami 3-2 in 1999, Golden State over Dallas 4-2 in 2007, Memphis over San Antonio 4-2 in 2011 and Philadelphia over Chicago 4-2 in 2012.
Butler got hurt midway through the third quarter after trying a shot near the rim and landing on his back. He stayed in the game briefly, departed for a short stint in the locker room and returned with a large wrap on his back — with the Heat saying he would return.
He didn’t, because he didn’t have to. The game was in hand, and Miami eventually led by as many as 29.
“We still had our chances,” Middleton said. “Just couldn’t get it together.”
The first half couldn’t have gone better for Miami. Butler had 17 points in the opening quarter, the Heat had a 19-0 run at one point, they set a franchise record by making 12 3’s in a half — and it was still only 66-53 at the break.
The reason, again: Milwaukee was getting 3’s, again. The Bucks made 25 of them in their easy Game 2 win and were 10 for 18 from deep in the first half Saturday.
But the Bucks cooled after halftime, shooting only 5 for 21 from 3-point range, and the outcome was never in doubt.
TIP-INS
Bucks: Holiday’s first 10 points came in the opening 4:43. He reached 10 points faster in only one other game this season, needing 4:18 to do so against Toronto on Jan. 17.
… Pat Connaughton scored 11 for Milwaukee.
Heat: Kevin Love returned to the Miami starting lineup. … Robinson had been part of only one other Heat game on his birthday — it was last year, when Miami lost Game 3 of a first-round series against Atlanta 111-110. Miami was 6-0 all-time in games played on April 22 before that. … Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel was courtside.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.