BOSTON (AP) — Bobby Dalbec hit a two-run homer, one of Boston’s season-high five longballs, and the Red Sox coasted to a 12-2 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday.
Rafael Devers, Kiké Hernández, Franchy Cordero and Christian Arroyo each hit a solo drive for the Red Sox, who posted their ninth win in 12 games.
All five Boston home runs came in four innings against Bruce Zimmermann (2-3). He allowed a previous career-high four homers in his last start Tuesday at Yankee Stadium.
Chants of “Let’s go, Celtics!” echoed around Fenway Park a handful of times and got louder when Boston scored five times in the eighth. The Celtics played at the Miami Heat hours later in Game 7 of the NBA Eastern Conference finals.
Xander Bogaerts had three hits, including a two-run double. Cordero added a two-run double and Arroyo homered on the first pitch after he had to get a new bat.
Jake Pivetta (4-4) gave up one run on five hits in six innings, improving to 4-0 with a 1.59 ERA in his last five starts.
Zimmermann allowed six runs and eight hits.
Trey Mancini had three hits for the Orioles, who have lost four of six.
Dalbec got the homer barrage started in the second with his drive into the last row of Green Monster seats. One batter later, Cordero hit his into the center-field bleachers, making it 3-0.
Devers’ drive cleared Boston’s bullpen in the third before Arroyo and Hernández hit theirs over the Monster the following inning.
Arroyo’s shot completely left Fenway to make it 5-0. His old bat splintered, slicing from the top down toward the middle, with the piece flying halfway to the mound when he fouled a pitch, forcing him to get another bat.
Hernández’s homer caromed off a billboard above the left-field wall.
TRAINER’S ROOM
Orioles: Anthony Santander appeared to injury something when he only got about halfway to first on his grounder to short, but after a visit from a trainer and manager Brandon Hyde he stayed in the game.
Red Sox: Manager Alex Cora said LHP Chris Sale, sidelined since early April because of a right rib fracture, would throw three times this week at the club’s spring training complex in Fort Myers, Florida. The manager also said that RHP Hansel Robles, who went on the injured list Saturday with back spasms, may head to Florida, too, when the team goes on a West Coast trip later this week.
LONG SHOTS
Cordero’s was estimated at 448 feet and Devers — with an exit velocity of 110.7 mph — was 434.
DEBUT
Baltimore RHP Cody Sedlock made his major league debut, working three innings and giving up five runs. The 26-year-old struck out Trevor Story swinging for his first big league K.
UP NEXT
RHP Tyler Wells (1-4, 4.30 ERA) is slated to start for Baltimore in the finale of the five-game series on Monday night. Veteran LHP Rich Hill (1-3, 3.86) is set for Boston. Hill’s allowed four or fewer runs in his last 79 starts dating back to May of 2018, the majors’ longest active streak.
Soto snaps homer drought, Nationals hold off Rockies 6-5
Nats 6, Rockies 5
WASHINGTON (AP) — Juan Soto snapped a 15-game home run drought with a two-run shot, Tanner Rainey got the final five outs and Washington held off Colorado.
Soto added a double and a walk for the Nationals, who took three of four from the Rockies. Lane Thomas had a two-run homer.
Rockies starter Kyle Freeland (1-5) exited with an apparent left leg injury with two outs in the sixth inning. He landed awkwardly on his 107th pitch and pointed to his leg. Freeland, who was helped off the field, was charged with five runs on seven hits. He walked four and struck out two.
After pulling within 6-3 in the seventh, the Rockies got RBI singles from Brendan Rodgers and Sam Hilliard with one out in the eighth against Kyle Finnegan. With runners on first and third, Nationals closer Rainey struck out Elias Diaz and Charlie Blackmon.
Rainey finished with a 1-2-3 ninth for his fifth save.
Nationals starter Josiah Gray (5-4) worked around three hits and four walks to allow one run over five innings.
Blackmon led off the game with his seventh homer for the Rockies, who finished their road trip 2-5 and are 7-15 away from home this season. Rodgers went 2 for 4 to extend his hitting streak to 16 games, matching his career high.
Soto hadn’t homered since May 12 against the Mets. He gave Washington a 2-1 lead when he hit his ninth of the season, a line drive to center in the bottom of the first. He raised his average to .236.
“When he starts hitting the ball out of the ballpark, it’s going to come in bunches,” manager Dave Martinez said before the game.
Thomas hit a two-run homer in the sixth to make it 6-1.
TRAINER’S ROOM
Nationals: RHP Stephen Strasburg (thoracic outlet surgery) pitched five scoreless innings Sunday in his second rehab appearance for Class A Fredericksburg. He didn’t allow a hit while striking out six and walking one. He threw 58 pitches.
Rays 4, Yankees 2
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Taylor Walls and Ji-Man Choi homered for Tampa Bay’s only hits, and the Rays scored two runs in the seventh inning on four walks and a hit batter in a win over New York that gained a four-game split.
Walls, in a 1 for 34 slide, homered on a 3-1 fastball from Luis Severino (3-1) for a 2-1 lead in the fifth and then made an outstanding defensive play to end the eighth inning. With runners on second and third, Walls ranged to the shortstop side of second and dived to grab Aaron Hicks’ grounder, then popped to his feet and threw out Hicks by a step at first.
Gleyber Torres had three hits, including a second-inning home run against Shane McClanahan (5-2). Torres’ ninth home run of the season matched in 161 plate appearances his total in 516 last season.
Severino was forced to switch from a gray glove to a brown model by umpires before his first pitch. He walked his first two batters of the seventh, Wander Franco and Choi, then struck out Manuel Margot and was replaced by Ron Marinaccio.
Marinaccio walked Walls and pinch-hitter Harold Ramirez on five pitches each, forcing in a run, then hit Mike Zunino with a first-pitch slider, giving the Rays a 4-1 lead.
Aaron Judge hit his major league-leading 18th home run, a drive off Colin Poche in the eighth. Judge was the designated hitter after three straight days on the outfield in the articifial turf.
J.P. Feyereisen pitched a perfect ninth for his first save this season in two chances.
New York, finishing a stretch of 23 games in 22 days, went 0 for 9 with runners in scoring position and is hitting .198 in its last nine games, scoring two runs or fewer in six of them.
Hicks went 0 for 4 and is in a 7-for-52 slide, dropping his average to .200.
Joey Gallo also went 0 for 4 and is in a 2 for 31 slump with 19 strikeouts, lowering his average to .167. Gallo was ninth in the batting order for the second straight day, the lowest he’s been in the batting order since 2017.
Choi’s homer, his fourth of the year, was an opposite-field drive to left.
Severino allowed four runs, starting on seven days rest and getting 22 swings and misses, tied for the second-most in his big league career.
He closed off the position of his glove during his delivery after the second inning in what appeared to be an effort not to tip pitches.
McClanahan got his first career win in four starts against the Yankees. allowing seven hits in six innings with seven strikeouts and no walks. He has given up one run over 26 innings in his last four starts.
Margot’s 15-game hitting streak came to end.
UNI WATCH
Tampa Bay wore blue jerseys, a day after the first of five home games this season in which the Rays are wearing throwback Devil Rays jerseys.
TRAINER’S ROOM
Yankees: Torres, who has hit four home runs in his last six games, has been getting daily treatment for a sore right wrist.
Rays: RHP Shane Baz (arthroscopic right elbow surgery) and RHP Chris Mazza (low back spasms) are scheduled for rehab starts Monday.
UP NEXT
Yankees: LHP Jordan Montgomery (0-1, 2.30) will pitch Tuesday night’s opener of a four-game series against the Los Angeles Angels. RHP Noah Syndergaard (4-2, 3.08) starts for the Angels in his first game in New York since leaving the Mets. Shohei Ohtani likely will start Thursday’s series finale.
Rays: RHP Drew Rasmussen (5-1, 2.86) will face Rangers RHP Glenn Otto (2-2, 4.91) on Monday night in the first game of a four-game series at Texas.
